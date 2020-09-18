Lady Jets down Blazers in straight sets

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets continue to roll on the 2020 OHSAA volleyball season getting a Thursday night Cross County Conference win over the National Trail Lady Blazers.

“We have a very balanced offense this year,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun. “On any given night we have someone who is willing to step up and be big for us.”

The Lady Jets put the visitors away in straight sets but not without a fight from the Lady Blazers.

Franklin Monroe took the opening set 25-14 and earned a 25-21 second set victory to go up 2-0.

The Lady Blazers made Lady Jets work for the third set win of the night with Franklin Monroe getting a 2-point 25-23 win over the visitors.

“Trail kept it close and made us work for every point,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun.

Chloe McGlinch led the team with 9-kills followed by Skylar Bauman with 8-kills and Madison Byers with 6-kills on the night.

With the win the FM Lady Jets up their overall season record to 7-1 and 5-0 in league play.

