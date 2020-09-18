Arcanum wins in straight sets over South

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Twin Valley South Lady Panthers in Cross County Conference play, winning the volleyball match in straight sets.

“We came out and worked hard as a team tonight,” Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell said. “That is one message we had this week.”

Arcanum was coming off a 3-0 Tuesday night loss on the road in a non-conference match with the Riverside Lady Pirates.

“Tuesday night we just didn’t have everything that we have always had in the past so tonight I just wanted them to come out, work hard, have fun as a team, play together and enjoy your time out there,” said O’Dell. “They really seemed to do that tonight.”

The Lady Trojans took the opening set over the much improved Lady Panthers by a 25-15 score to set the pace for the night.

“South is very good defensively,” O’Dell noted.

Arcanum went on to win both set No. 2 and set No. 3l by identical 25-16 score for the sweep.

“When you are working hard and you’re playing as a team and cheering and having that fun,” said O’Dell, “there is no team that can stop you.”

Taylor Gray led the Lady Trojans with 16-kills followed by 15-kills for Maddy Byrne.

“They are very strong hitters,” O’Dell stated. “Taylor is an extremely powerful hitter and if you don’t get a block up its hard to defende because its coming very quickly.”

Ellie Fout paced Arcanum with 14-digs and Mollie Ericksen accounted for 12-digs. Fout led the Lady Trojans with 18-assists followed by Gray with 14-assists.

“Very please with our play,” Coach O’Dell concluded.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

