Ansonia improves to 3-1 with win over Mississinawa Valley

ANSONIA — The Ansonia football team improved to 3-1 with a 53-7 win over Mississinawa Valley Friday night.

The Tigers remained one game behind unbeaten Tri-Village in the CCC Blue Division standings and will play at National Trail Friday night.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 1-3 and will host Tri-Village Friday night.

MV started the game with an impressive opening drive, before turning the ball over on a fumble.

Ansonia started on its own 47.

After being slowed by penalties, a roughing the passer penalty gave the Tigers a first down at MV 49.

Five plays later, Reece Stammen took the ball in from 27 yards out and Connor Schmit’s kick put the Tigers up 7-0 with :49 seconds left in the first quarter.

An interception by Isaac Barga set Ansonia up on MV’s 13 early in the second quarter.

Four plays later, Stammen took it in from the one-yard line and Schmit’s kick made it 14-0.

Ansonia would then cap a 50-yard drive with a 35-yard TD pass from Barga to Peyton Beam. Schmit’s kick made it 21-0.

The final score of the first half was set up by another Barga pass t0 Beam, this one for 57 yards to the MV three-yard line.

Stammen ran it in the end zone on the next play and Schmit’s kick made it 28-0 on the break.

Early in the third quarter, a halfback pass from Beam to Ian Schmitmeyer for 35 yards, set up a 14-yard run by Stammen to make it 34-0.

The Tigers next score was a one-play drive.

Exzavier Moody ran 50 yards for the touchdown to make it 40-0.

Another MV fumble led to a short field for Ansonia.

Moody’s 11-yard run set up Keegan Weiss’ 3-yard TD run and it was 46-0.

MV then put a 51-yard drive together to get on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Dylan Wehrkamp converted three third downs on the drive with passes to Landon Gehret, Zach Connor and Drew Anguiano.

Connor ran it in from nine yards out and Anthony Ibarra kicked the PAT to make it 46-7.

Ansonia closed the scoring on the ensuing kickoff, when Beam returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.

Alliyah Hall added the PAT kick to make the final 53-7.

Ansonia's Peyton Beam fights for yardage as Mississinawa Valley's Tanner Perkins makes a tackle. Mississinawa Valley's Zach Connor executes a quick-kick Friday night. Ansonia's Alliyah Hall kicks an extra point Friday night. Mississinawa Valley quarterback Dylan Wehrkamp throws a pass Friday night. Ansonia quarterback Isaac Barga finds running room against Mississinawa Valley Friday night at Ansonia. Mississinawa Valley's Jesse Ramirez rushes the passer as Ansonia's Eyen Hackler blocks.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

