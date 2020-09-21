Patriots stay undefeated with win over Bradford

BRADFORD – Visiting Tri-Village was all business topping Bradford 58-14 in Cross County

Conference football action and remains undefeated with a 4-0 record.

Prior to the start of the game Bradford crowned Maggie Manuel Homecoming Queen and

Connor Jones as King. The Homecoming court was Austin Crickmore, Emma Canan, Taven

Leach, Kendall Hill, Ethan Reed, Cassi Mead, Maggie Manuel, Connor Jones, Gage Wills, Skipp

Miller, Dylan Mitchell and Abby Gade

The Patriots offense was in high gear and wasted no time getting on the board as freshman

Reed Wehr on the 3rd play went around the left side of the line and raced 54 yards for the

games first score. Layne Sarver ran in the two-point conversion to put the PATS up 8-0 at the

11:04 mark.

Bradford had success on their opening drive moving the ball all the way into Patriot territory to

the 29 yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

Sarver on a very long 3rd down play dropped back to pass but then tucked the ball and ran

scampering 80 yards for the second touchdown and the two-point conversion by Wehr made it

a quick 16-0 lead at 7:02 in the opening period.

Tri-Village 3rd possession Sarver connected with junior wideout Josh Scantland for a 40-yard

reception down to the two-yard line. Wehr scored two plays later and senior Dylan Finkbine

went in for the two-point conversion making it 24-0 at 3:59 in the 1st quarter.

Just seconds in the 2nd quarter Tri-Village’s Sarver would connect with sophomore Justin

Finkbine on a 25-yard pass to go up 30-0.

Tr-Village would make it 5 straight scores on 5 straight possessions as Sarver went up the

middle for a 57 yard TD. Finkbine then tossed the conversion pass to Sarver to go up 38-0.

On Tri-Village 6th possession they would be denied a scoring opportunity. Layne Sarver tossed a

pass out to a receiver who bobbled the ball and an opportunistic Connor Jones snared it and

raced the opposite direction down the sidelines and eventually dragged a couple of Patriots

into the endzone for a 60 yard return for the touchdown.

The extra point kick by Taven Leach was good and Roaders trailed 38-7 with 6:59 to go in the

first half.

It didn’t take long for TV to answer as Wehr went around the right side this time for a 56 yard

score and a two point conversion by Dylan Finkbine made it 46-7.

Bradford was on the move offensively only to have the drive thwarted by Scantland with an

interception that set up another score by Dylan Finkbine on a 3 yard run and the PATS held a

52-7 advantage at the break.

The PATS scored at the 4:47 mark in the third quarter with Trevor Barrett carrying the ball

across the goal line giving TV a 58-7 lead.

Bradford scored late in the game but would fall 58-14 to Tri-Village.

Tri-Village had 551 yards of total offense rushing for 435 and 116 passing. Reed Wehr led the

ground attack with 182 yard on 9 carries and Layne Sarver with 137 yards on 6 carries.

Wilson Suggs led the way on defense with 9 tackles, Austin Rismiller had 8 tackles, 2 sacks and 5

tackles for losses and Ethan Watkins also recorded 8 tackles.

Tri-Village will travel to Mississinawa Valley next week while Bradford will travel to Arcanum.

