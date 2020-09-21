Arcanum boys win Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley hosted the Blackhawk Cross Country invite at Chenowith

Trails Saturday morning.

In the High School girls event Arcanum finished in 3rd place with 63 points behind Fort Recovery

and New Bremen. Ansonia came in 5th place with 131 points.

Top individual runners were Brooklyn Miras who finished 2nd overall with a time of 20:44. Lani

Hollinger of Arcanum was 8th at 21:31.3 and Arianne Garrison 10th at 21:34.8. All three top 10

finishers.

Arcanum’s Madelyn Fearon was 22nd, Kylee Freeman 24th, Regan Weaver 28th, Katie

Weiss 38th, Chloe Eberhard 44th, Melanie Kutter 45th and Mariah Kreusch 46th.

Top finisher for Ansonia was Peyton Billenstein in 19th place at 22:50.4, Mariah Troutwine was

26th, Lydia Snyder 34th, Alliyah Hall 35th, Emily Wright 39th, Emily Kelly 53rd, Ellie Pierre 56th,

Annie Bubeck 60th and Deanna Moody 62nd Tri-Village runner Samantha Combs finished 54th.

In the High School boys event Arcanum won the event with an overall score of 35. Ansonia was

6th and Tri-Village 7th.

Top Individual Runners for winning Arcanum team were medalist Landen Kreusch with a time of

17:26.8 and Logan Todd a close 2nd in 17:33.4. Dan Albright was 9th, Ashton Paul 10th, Luke

Brinksneader 16, Kolin Frazee 17, Jacob Rice 28, Tyler Pfahler 35, Cole McCready 36 and Connor

Moores 65th place.

Ansonia runners finished Andrew Thornhill 21, Chad Milikin, 27, Andrew Thornhill 32, Cody

Williams 34, Matt Barga 45, Trenton Case 49, Scotty Ritchie 68 and Landyn Gabriel 72.

Tri-Village finishers were Wyatt Ketring 24, Matthew Holzapfel 37, Josh Murphy 40, Zane

Osborne 51, Bruce Jones 53, Brennen Fellers 55, Ryan Stephan 60 and Kamran Stucky 73.

Mississinawa Valley runner Troy Woodbury finished 43rd.

Ansonia Lady Tiger, Lydia Snyder makes a good showing at the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational. Peyton Billenstein places first for Ansonia and 19th overall in the ladies cross country run at Chenoweth Trails. Mississinawa Valley cross country runner Troy Woodbury competes at the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational. Arcanum's Brooklyn Miras finished 2nd overall with a time of 20:44 in the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational. Dan Albright competes for Arcanum at the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational. Arcanum's Landen Kreusch takes first place overall with a winning time of 17:26.8 in the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational at Chenoweth Trails. Lani Hollinger finishes in eighth place overall for the Arcanum Lady Trojans. Arcanum's Logan Todd finishes second overall with a time of 17:33.4 to help lead the Trojans to a first place finish at the Blackhawks Cross Country Invitational.