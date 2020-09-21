Lady Patriots extend win streak

ARCANUM – The Lady Patriots varsity golf team extended their win streak Thursday nigh by defeating the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets and th National Trail Lady Blazers at Beechwood Gold Course.

“The win was truly a team effort,” said Tri-Village coach Roy Lowrie. “I’m honored to be a part of this program.”

The Tri-Village girls shot a 204, National Trail came in with a 217 and the Lady Jets rounded out the night shooting a team 219.

Tr—Village Freshman Bella Black shot a 55. Sophomores Alyssa Begoon and Sage Waters shot 46 and 53 respectively. Juniors Isa Ramirez carded a 50 and Camryn Wyne posted a 55. Senior Loraligh Waters finished with a 55 to round out Lady Patriots scoring on the night.

With the win, the Tri-Village Lady Patriots improve to 8-1 on the season.

“This record of 8-1 is the best I have ever been a part of,” Coach Lowrie stated. “Moreover, the team camaraderie has been a true joy to be around. We’ve had players step up in big ways all season. The growth I’ve witnessed has truly been impressive.”

The Tri-Village Lady Patriots golf team stands 8-1 on the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Tri-Village-Lady-Patriots-Golf.jpg The Tri-Village Lady Patriots golf team stands 8-1 on the season. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

