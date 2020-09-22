Wave falls to Butler Aviators

GREENVILLE – Greenville dropped a 17-6 MVL Friday night football game to the visiting Vandalia-Butler Aviators.

“We’re getting better,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “We just have to continue to put one foot in front of the other.”

The Aviatiors used a 36-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 4:30 showing on the first quarter clock.

Butler upped its lead to 10-0 at 11:41 in the opening seconds of the second period with the Aviators Jalen Applegarth scooping up an Wave fumble and ramblng 67-yard for a score.

“We have to cut out the mistakes,” Schmitz stated.

Greenville took advantage of a 17-play 74-yard TD drive with Hayden Bush scoring on a 5-yard quarterback keeper to make it a 10-6 score at 4:16 in the second period of play.

“It was nice to see the offense get a little bit of a rythmn tonight,” said Schmitz. “They punched one in.”

The Aviators came right back with a 10-play 65-yard drive, scoring on a 3-yard Lucas Mitchell to Cason Bennett TD pass with 0:14 showing on the first half clock.

Butler took a 17-6 lead to the halftime break in what would prove to be the final score of the night as the defense on both sides of the line controlling the game for scoreless second half.

“The defense picked it up,” Coach Schmitz said. “I thought overall this was our best game so far. I know the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it but the kids are playing hard, they’re still listening in practice and they’re getting better and accepting the coaching.”

“ That’s all we’re trying to do,” added Schmitz, “get better, strap it up again next week and see where we are at.”

The Aviators rushed for 76-yards, Greenville accounted for 55-yards on the ground.

Butler threw for 146-yards while the Wave was 72-yards through the air.

“We moved the ball in and out, we just have to sustain drives,” Schmitz said. “We had the ball inside their 30-yard line three times and we come away with no points on those three drives – just have to convert when you get the ball close. It’s the name of the game.”

Butler accounted for a total of 222 offensive yards to Greenville’s 127 total offensive output.

“Our defense played a really nice football game,” Coach Schmitz concluded, “just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

