Bauman sets ACE record in FM win

WEST MILTON – Skylar Bauman set a new Franklin Monroe volleyball ACE serving record in the Lady Jets road win over the Milton-Union Lady Bulldogs in straight sets.

“Our word today was GRIT,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun. “We had to dig deep, find some energy and revive our passion and find a way to make it work.”

The Franklin Monroe girls opened strong defeating the homestanding Lady Bulldogs 25-7 in the opening set of non-conference play.

The Lady Jets were looking at a 10-point second set deficite before pulling out a 25-18 win to go up 2-0 on the night.

“We came out strong the first set and won,” Filbrun noted, “then lost our momentum but still worked together to survive the second set even while being down by 10-points at one time.”

Franklin Monroe had to battle back from behind once again on their way to earning a 27-25 third game win and sweep the match 3-0 over the Lady Bulldogs.

“This group is quite amazing at what they do, when they want it they go and get it,” said Filbrun.

“Congrats to Skylar Bauman for serving 10 aces in yesterday’s game, breaking the previous record of nine held by Carrie Baker and Kennedy Morris,” Coach Filbrun said.

Skylar Bauman sets a new Franklin Monroe Lady serving record in the Lady Jets win over Milton-Union.

