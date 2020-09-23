Lady Wave shuts out Xenia, 5-0

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave defeated the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers 5-0 in Monday night MVL tennis play.

“I’m really proud of the way the girls are playing,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “They are having a very nice season.”

Emily Marchal won 6-0 at first singles to up her season record to 14-1 on the season.

Faith Mansfield won second singles for Greenville and Felicity Lance took first at third singles for the Lady Wave.

The doubles team of Cheyanne Hartsock and Erin Stephens won first doubles and Sarah Savoy and Sadie Lance teamed up to win second doubles to complet the sweep for the Lady Wave.

With the win, the Lady Wave improve to 9-6 on the season and stand in fourth place in the dominant MVL Miami Division. The Lady Wave would stand alone atop of the MVL Valley division as Fairborn leads the division with a 7-8 record.

The Miami Division teams include Tippecanoe, Butler, Troy, Greenville and Piqua with a 57-18 combined winning record while the Valley Diivision teams; Fairborn, Sidney, Stebbins, Xenia and West Carrollton have a 17-56 combined season record.

Felicity Lance places first in third singles for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Xenia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Felicity-Lance-.jpg Felicity Lance places first in third singles for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Xenia. Veteran Lady Wave tennis coach, Jim Koontz watches as his team sweeps the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers in MVL play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Coach-Jim-Koontz-.jpg Veteran Lady Wave tennis coach, Jim Koontz watches as his team sweeps the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers in MVL play. Greenville’s Emily Marchal wins 6-0 at first singles over Xenia to lead the Lady Wave to a 5-0 victory over the Lady Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Emily-Marchal-.jpg Greenville’s Emily Marchal wins 6-0 at first singles over Xenia to lead the Lady Wave to a 5-0 victory over the Lady Buccaneers. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Faith Mansfield wins at second singles for the Lady Wave tennis team in MVL action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Faith-Mansfield-b.jpg Faith Mansfield wins at second singles for the Lady Wave tennis team in MVL action. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

