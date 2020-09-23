Versailles loses to St. Henry

VERSAILLES – The St. HenryLady Redskins traveled to Versailles for a Tuesday night Midwest Athletic Conference (MAC) volleyball matchup and took home a 3-0 win by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-14.

“We just made too many mistakes,” Versailles coach Kenzie Bruggeman said following the match. “It’s already a hard game and then to compare with how many mistakes we make you’re just not going to win games – it’s very simple.”

The opening set of the night had Versailles taking an early 3-1 lead only to have St. Henry battled back to tie the game at 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 before the Lady Redskins had a 20-14 advantage bringing a timeout from the Versailles bench.

The Lady Tigers made a 7-5 run to close out scoring only to lose the opening set by a 25-21 score.

Trailing 12-7 in game No. 2 of the night, the Lady Tigers used a timeout to get back on track and go on a 5-1 run to trail 13-12 bringing a St. Henry timeout.

The Versailles girls grabbed a 21-18 lead before the visitors took advantage of 7-unanswered points to close out scoring and win the second set 25-21.

“We need somebody to be able to produce and we cant find that person,” Bruggeman said of tweaking her lineup. “We keep giving multiple people opportunities and it’s just not consistent enough. It’s a matter of honing down in practice and making sure we get those pieces squared away because they are vital to be successful in volleyball.”

The Lady Redskins took a third set 20-10 double digit lead using multiple scoring runs on their way to a 25-14 win.

“We didn’t do it at the beginning of the game and now we’re doing it in the middle of the game,” Bruggeman said of the lack of scoring runs. “We can’t go to anybody to put the ball away except for Emma (George) and to pair that with no serve receive and then try to have Abby (Stammen) that’s covering a lot of the court, then she is getting way more balls than what she is used to.”

“It offsets everything so you don’t have serve receive and then to boot when we do get it we miss serves,” added Bruggeman. “You’re just not going to score in runs.”

With the loss Versailles drops to 3-7 while St. Henry improves to 8-4 on the season.

