Greenville girls golf closes regular season with win over Sidney

GREENVILLE — The Greenville girls golf team finished the regular season right Wednesday on the back nine at Turtle Creek — with a 200-227 win over Sidney in Miami Valley League play.

The Green Wave finished the regular season with 10-5 overall mark and 4-3 in the MVL, while Sidney dropped to 3-12 overall and 1-6 in the MVL.

Now, Greenville has plenty of practice ahead — as the Lady Wave is off until the D-I sectionals in two weeks.

“We will try and get some 18 hole rounds in,” Greenville coach Tracy Hanes said. “To get them used to walking 18 holes.”

The gap in the schedule was created when the MVL made the decision not to have a conference tournament.

“Normally, we would have the MVL postseason tournament,” Hanes said. “But, there is nothing we can do about that (not having the MVL postseason tournament).”

The tough back nine at Turtle Creek presented a challenge to both teams.

While the top ranked MVL player Kenna Jenkinson had an untypical round, the sophomore was match medalist with a 46.

She came in averaging 37.79 for nine holes.

Rounding out the scoring for Greenville were Leah Fry 50, Trinity Reese 50, Alexis Slade 54 and Julia Herron 72.

“I think Kenna (Jenkinson) struggled a little with her iron play,” Hanes said. “The back nine is (a tough nine). I wasn’t unpleased with the way the rest of the girls played.”

The Lady Wave’s season was made more impressive by the fact they have no seniors.

“I think 10-5 is a pretty good record,” Hanes said. “Tonight was a league match. So, it was good to finish with a win.”

Now, it is time to go to work — and practice to get ready for the upcoming sectional tournament.

