Lady Wave wins big over West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave golf team handily defeated the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates 192-266 at Turtle Creek Golf Course, home of the Lady Wave.

“We were a little lackluster today after the close loss to Butler the day before,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines.

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson took medalist honors shooting a 38 in the win for the Lady Wave.

Rounding out the four top scores for Greenville had Trinity Reis carding a 47, Lexi Slade shooting a 51 and Leah Fry finishing with a 56.

The four top scores for West Carrollton had Bethany Scearce shooting a 63, Kiersten Steele a 65 and Kylie Burr with a 71.

With only three West Carrollton golfers on the team, the average of the three scores is used for the fourth score.

The Lady Wave improve to 9-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in Miami Valley League play.

Greenville Lady Wave varsity girls golf; Trinity Reis.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

