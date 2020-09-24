Lady Patroits earn senior night win

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village celebrated a successful senior night by defeating Ansonia in 3 straight sets in Volleyball action Tuesday night 25-20, 25-11 and 25-17.

For 3 seniors it will be a good memory and those seniors are setter Lucie Morris, defensive specialist Karsi Sprowl and outside hitter Kayleigh Osborne.

It was an emotional and meaningful senior night for Patriot coach Chris Brewer who is now in his 4th year at the helm for the volleyball program.

“All three of these girls have been with me for the 4 years in my program so it’s a special group to me. They come to all the open gyms, are the first to practice and stay to help the other girls,” Brewer said.

“Lucie has been a varsity player all 4 years and Karsi and Kayleigh have contributed over the last couple of years. They have been great leaders and set good examples for the rest of the girls. I’ve been preaching that we are going to have a huge void to fill next year and I’m hoping what they are doing now is being picked up so new leaders can emerge, step up and fill those shoes,” Brewer added.

“Surprisingly it has been a fun season so far despite all the covid stuff. Tonight, we had some fun with our seniors and I’m trying to convince our girls we can win points no matter what lineup we put out there, tonight it was a complete team effort in the win over Ansonia, Brewer commented.

Early in the season we were playing not to lose but the last couple of games we have went out played our game and it shows the girls are having fun because we are dictating the tempo,” Brewer praised.

Junior Caeli Updike led the Patriots with 24 digs with Kayleigh Osborne adding 14.

Sophomore Shelby Mintkenbaugh led the way with 19 services points, Updike had 12 and Osborne 11.

Lucie Morris led the way from the setter position with 57 sets and 27 assists.

Junior Marie Petry had 14 Kills and Meghan Downing 11.

The Patriots are 10-1 overall and undefeated at 7-0 in the conference and will play at Northeastern in Indiana next Monday.

Rylie Marker makes a set for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers road match at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Rylie_Marker.jpg Rylie Marker makes a set for Ansonia in the Lady Tigers road match at Tri-Village. Tri-Village honors (L-R) Kayleigh Osborne, Karsi Sprowl and Lucie Morris on senior night prior to CCC match with the Ansonia Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Seniors.jpg Tri-Village honors (L-R) Kayleigh Osborne, Karsi Sprowl and Lucie Morris on senior night prior to CCC match with the Ansonia Lady Tigers. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Tri-Village Lady Patriots volleyball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_TV_Volleyball_Team.jpg The Tri-Village Lady Patriots volleyball team. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Ansonia Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Ansonia_Volleyball_Team.jpg The Ansonia Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team at Tri-Village. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Karsi Sprowl gets a dig for the Lady Patriots in CCC action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Karsi_Sprowl.jpg Karsi Sprowl gets a dig for the Lady Patriots in CCC action. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kayleigh Osborne launches a serve for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots CCC win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Kayleigh_Osborne.jpg Kayleigh Osborne launches a serve for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots CCC win. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Ansonia’s Kenzie Singer makes a play at the net for the Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Kenzie_Singer.jpg Ansonia’s Kenzie Singer makes a play at the net for the Lady Tigers. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com Lucie Morris slams a kill for the Lady Patriot in senior night win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Lucie_Morris.jpg Lucie Morris slams a kill for the Lady Patriot in senior night win. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Tri-Village Lady Patriots stay undefeated in Cross County Conference play.