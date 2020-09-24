Maid-Rite sportsmanship winners named

GREENVILLE – The Maid-Rite sportsmanship winner for the week of September 14 are Ella Stebbins, Jr. High cross country; Jake Norris, 7th grade football; Carson Good, 8th grade football; Brooke Schmidt, Jr. High volleyball; Hailey Finlay, Jr. High cheerleading; Kierah Beavins, High School volleyball; Josie Madden, girls soccer; Gabe Stephens, boys soccer; Cheyanne Hartsock, girls tennis; Trinity Reis, girls golf; Andrew Abell, boys golf; Jacob Watson, High School cross country; Logan Sivery, varsity football; Keegan Karger, reserve football; Ryan Staver, freshman football and Brina Toomey, High School cheerleading.

