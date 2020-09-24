Lady Wave tennis defeats Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville Lady Wave varsity tennis team defeated the Piqua Lady Indians 4-1 in Miami Valley League play on the Lady Indians home court.

Greenville senior, Emily Marchal upped her season record to an impressive 15-1 with the road win at Piqua.

Faith Mansfield won at second singles for the Lady Wave and Felicity Lance earned a win at third singles to give the Greenville girls a sweep at singles play.

Cheyanne Hartsock and Erin Stephens teamed up to win second singles for the Lady Wave and Sarah Savoy and Sadie Lance lost at second singles.

The Lady Wave tennis team plays their last home match of the season, Thursday night when the West Carrollton Lady Pirates travel to Greenville for a MVL matchup.

With the win the Lady Wave improve to 10-6 on the year.

Greenville Lady Wave second singles, Faith Mansfield. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Faith-Mansfield.jpg Greenville Lady Wave second singles, Faith Mansfield. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

