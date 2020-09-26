Greenville football struggles in road loss to Troy

TROY — It was another long night for a young Greenville football team in a loss to Troy 42-6 Friday night in MVL action.

Greenville dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in Miami Division play and will close the regular season Friday at West Carrollton, while Troy improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Miami Division play.

Greenville did put together an offensive drive early and found the end zone late in the game, scoring for the second straight week.

The game opened with a 15-play drive by Greenville, moving from its own 23 into Troy territory.

Connor Mills ran for one first down and a roughing the punter penalty on Troy extended the drive.

After Mills ran for another first down, Greenville was at the Troy 37.

But, a pass for a loss of four yards and holding penalty led to a punt.

Troy went 86 yards in six plays.

Nick Kawecki had runs of 26 and 17 yards on the drive before taking it in from 33 yards out.

Jack Kleinhenz PAT kick made it 7-0 with 1:48 remaining in in the opening quarter.

After a Greenville three-and-out, Troy went 84 yards in seven plays.

Quarterback Josh Barr threw a 46-yard TD pass to Nicholas Barr and Kleinhenz’ PAT kick made it 14-0 with 10:23 left in the half.

Troy then went 85 yards in two plays on its next possession.

After LaManuel Kemp-Short ran for 28 yards on the first play of the drive, Mayfield connected with Barr on a 57-yard TD pass and Kleinhenz’ kick made it 21-0 with 6:16 remaining in the half.

After another Greenville three-and-out, Troy went 70 yards in three plays.

Following a 14-yard run by Kemp-Short, Mayfield and Barr hooked up for a third touchdown, this one from 56 yards out and Kleinhenz’ kick made it 28-0 at the break.

On the opening possession of the second half, Troy went 69 yards in nine plays.

Kemp-Short had runs of 11, 16, 17 and eight yards on the drive.

On third-and-11 from the 19, Mayfield hooked up with Kristifer Williams on a 15-yard pass to the four-yard line.

A personal foul on the tackle moved it to the two-yard line and Kemp-Short ran it in on the next play.

Kleinhenz’ kick made it 35-0.

Troy’s next drive was and eight-play, 46-yard drive.

Mayfield started the drive with a 14-yard run and Will Wolke had a 26-yard run.

On fourth-and-11 from the Greenville 13-yard line, Mayfield hooked up with Shaeden Olden for the touchdown. Kleinhenz’ kick made it 42-0 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.

The Greenville defense would not allow any more points and the Green Wave put an eight-play, 55 yard drive together to get on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Hayden Bush connected with Alexander Baumgardner on a six-yard pass on second-and-six from the Greenville 49-yard line to pick up a first down.

Bush ran four yards to convert and third-and-three and on second-and-eight from the 32-yard line, connected with Baumgardner for 11 yards.

Bush then hit Mills on a short pass on the next play, and Mills broke several tackles to get in the end zone on 21-yard TD pass.

The PAT failed, making the final score 42-6.

Bush finished with 43 yards rushing on 15 attempts, while completing seven of 15 passes for 46 yards, with one interception and one TD.

Mills had four receptions for 17 yards and Baumgardner had two catches for 17 yards.

Mills added 36 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Kemp-Short led Troy with 134 yards on 11 carries, while Kawecki had 89 on six carries before being injured in the first half.

Wolke had nine carries for 74 yards, while Mayfield picked up 50 yards on five carries.

Mayfield completed six of 10 passes for 189 yards, with Barr had three catches for 159 yards.

Greenville’s Connor Mills fights for yardage against the Troy defense Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_TROY-D.jpg Greenville’s Connor Mills fights for yardage against the Troy defense Friday night. Lee Woolery|Aim Media Photos Greenville quarterback Hayden Bush throws a pass against Troy Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_WAVE-QB.jpg Greenville quarterback Hayden Bush throws a pass against Troy Friday night. Lee Woolery|Aim Media Photos Greenville’s Logan Sibery finds running room against Troy Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_WAVE-RB-6.jpg Greenville’s Logan Sibery finds running room against Troy Friday night. Lee Woolery|Aim Media Photos

