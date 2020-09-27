Posted on by

Greenville runs at MVL Saturday Night Lights; Versailles hosts Tour De Sewer


Greenville’s Elise Hays has the finish line in sight Saturday night.

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Ellyson Bruner runs towards the finish line Saturday night.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Seth Shaffer races Vandalia-Butler’s Jackson McClain to the finish line.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Jacob Watson, Sidney’s Kyle McKinney and Greenville’s Gabriel Stevens head for the finish line.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Jadyn Norris nears the finish line Saturday night.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Joel Hayes races to the finish line Saturdfay night.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville Kary Tollefson heads towards the finish line.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Kenzie Baker leads a pack of runners to the finish line Saturday night.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Greenville’s Tessa Fine led the Lady Wave with a seventh-place finish.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Ashton Shaffer heads to the finish line for the Greenville boys Saturday night at the MVL Saturday Night Lights race at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.


Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

PIQUA — The Greenville boys and girls cross country teams finished sixth at the MVL Saturday Night Lights race at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Greenville boys were led by Seth Shaffer, who finished 22nd in 17:36.8.

Luke D Rammel was 33rd in 18:23.0; Joel Hayes was 36th in 18:32.0; and Luke F Rammel was 37th in 18:33.2.

Rounding out the top seven were Noah Stevens, 40, 18:42.6; Jacob Watson, 60, 19:23.9; and Gabriel Stevens, 62, 19:25.9.

Tessa Fine led the Lady Wave, finishing seventh in 20:10.8.

Jadyn Norris was 36th in 22:29.2; Ellasyn Bruner was 38th in 22:41.8; and Kenzie Baker was 57th in 23:51.0.

Rounding out the Lady Wave were Elise Hays, 95, 26:53.3; and Kary Tollefson, 96, 27:23.2.

Tour De Dewer

BOYS

Orange Race

Versailles boys finished fifth and Arcanum finished seventh.

The Tigers top seven were Noah Shimp, 29, 18:22.4; Matt Cromwell, 32, 18:31.8; Evan Vanskyock, 35, 18:38.2; Noah Barga, 37, 18:41.0; Jarrett Petitjean, 47, 19:03.8; Henry Stammen, 66, 20:03.2; and Greg Dircksen, 72, 20:23.2.

Arcanum’s top seven included Logan Todd, 20, 18:08.5; Ashton Paul, 43, 18:53.4; Landen Kreusch, 44, 18:54.5; Dan Albright, 45, 18:57.2; Luke Brinksneader, 50, 19:17.2; Kolin Frazee, 64, 19:58.0; and Jacob Rice, 75, 20:25.8.

Running for Bradford were Owen Beachler, 120, 23:32.2; Hunter Biddlestone, 121, 23:39.3; Dalton Reck, 123, 24:30.6; and Ethan Brogan, 124, 24:41.5.

Black Race

Ansonia boys finished ninth.

Ansonia’s top seven included Chad Milikin, 50, 19:55.1; Andrew Thornhill, 63, 20:08.5; Cody Williams, 73, 20:45.2; Ian Brown, 82, 20:59.5; Matthew Lee, 96, 21:42.7; Scotty Ritchie, 123, 26:44.8; and Landyn Gabriel, 126, 28:46.7.

Mississinawa Valley runners included Troy Woodbury, 69, 20:31.5; and Ben Hartzell, 127, 29:45.3.

GIRLS

Orange Race

Versailles finished fifth, Arcanum was sixth and Bradford finished ninth.

The Tigers top seven included Meredith Barga, 13, 20:51.1; Lauren Menke, 23, 21:35.3; Holly Langenkamp, 30, 21:42.4; Maria Mangen, 31, 21:45.3; Carley Graves, 37, 22:14.3; Madalyn Holzapfel, 39, 22:21.8; and Renea Schmitmeyer, 42, 22:34.3.

The Trojans top seven were Brooklyn Miras, 11, 20:45.9; Lani Hollinger, 19, 21:28.6; Arianne Garrison, 29, 21:41.0; Kylee Freeman, 57, 23:32.0; Regan Weaver, 58, 23:37.1; Madelyn Fearon, 59, 23:47.0; and Katie Weiss, 76, 25:09.8.

Bradford runners included Skipp Miller, 16, 21:17.3; Molly Clark, 63, 24:03.9; Isabella Hamilton, 82, 25:54.1; Jenna Shellabarger, 88, 26:18.5; and Shaylee Swick, 96, 26:45.0.

Black Race

Ansonia girls finished eighth.

The Lady Tigers top seven included Peyton Billenstein, 14, 21:53.1; Kierra Reichart, 45, 24:41.8; Mariah Troutwine, 47, 24:57.5; Emily Wright, 58, 25:44.2; Lydia Snyder, 59, 25:50.8; Annie Bubeck, 62, 26:00.6; and Meghan Brown, 63, 26:14.6.

Running for Mississinawa Valley was Xochiti Lozcano-Licona, 94, 33:46.1.

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

