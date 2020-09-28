CCC’s last boys golf tournament

VERSAILLES – The Cross County Conference boys golf tournament was held at Stillwater Valley Golf course Thursday morning and after completing 18 holes Newton was the team champion shooting a 334.

Tri-Village and Arcanum each shot a 361 but the Patriots finished 2nd on the tie breaker bases on the 5th golfer score. Arcanum was 3rd, Bradford 4th just behind with a 364, Ansonia 7th, Franklin Monroe 9th and Mississinawa Valley 11th.

Franklin Monroe Brayden Cable and Tri-Village Aiden Collins both had 82’s for the top finishers in Darke county and a 3rd place finish. Arcanum’s Will Brubaker had an 84, Chad Pitzer an 87, Clay Hess 90. Bradford Kenton Mead had an 87, Scout Spencer 89 and Taven Leach 91. Tri-Village CJ Osborne had a 91 and Dylan Holsapple a 92. Ansonia Tyler Sink had a 92 and Johnnie Bozarth a 94.

The tournament concludes the regular golf season for the Cross County Conference League. Newton was the overall champions finishing 11-0 in the conference and 22-0 overall.

Tri-Village finished 2nd at 9-2 in the conference and 19-3 overall, Bradford was 3rd at 8-3 and 16-6 overall, Arcanum 4th at 7-4 and 16-6 overall, Ansonia 5th at 8-3 and 13-9 overall, Franklin Monroe 9th at 5-6 and 8-14 overall and Mississinawa Valley 11th, 1-10 and 2-20 overall.

Here is each Darke County School and individual league placements by team:

Tri-Village; Dylan Holsapple 7th, Aiden Collins 9th, CJ Osborne 23rd, Kasen Hale 28th, Hunter Gilpin 29th, Nick Varvel 64th, Wyatt Ketring 72nd and Xander Collins 75th.

Bradford: Scout Spencer 6th, Keaton Mead 15th, Taven Leach 30th, Dalton Skinner 43rd and Parker Davidson 52nd.

Arcanum: Will Brubaker 1st, Chad Pitzer 8th, Clay Hess 22nd, Brody Williams 26th, Aiden Psczulkoski 35th and Vance Wetzel 60th.

Ansonia: Tyler Sink 13th, Johnnie Bozarth 18th, Dalton Drees 19th, Connor Stachler 24th, Mitchel Shook 46th,

Franklin Monroe: Brayden Cable 5th, Parker Schaar 32nd, Landon Keller 34th, Karson Wright 49th, Ethan Warner 53rd and Lucas Miller 64th.

Mississinawa Valley: Aaron Hunt 21st, Kaiden Stewart 39th, Aaron Hummel 44th, Thomas Gower 54th, Tanner Leichty 59th and Brandon Miller 69th

Ansonia’s Johnnie Bozarth. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Johnnie-Bozarth-Ansonia.jpg Ansonia’s Johnnie Bozarth. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Landon-Keller-FM.jpg Bradford’s Scout Spencer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Scout-Spencer-Bradford.jpg Bradford’s Scout Spencer. Ansonia’s Tyler Sink. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Tyler-Sink-Ansonia.jpg Ansonia’s Tyler Sink. Will Brubaker shoots an 84 for the Arcanum Trojans in CCC tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Will-Brubaker-Arcanum-.jpg Will Brubaker shoots an 84 for the Arcanum Trojans in CCC tournament play. The Patriots’ Aiden Collins cards an 82 for top Darke County finisher (tie) in CCC boys golf tournament. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Aiden-Collins-TV.jpg The Patriots’ Aiden Collins cards an 82 for top Darke County finisher (tie) in CCC boys golf tournament. The MV Blackhawks’ Brandon Miller. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Brandon_Miller-MV.jpg The MV Blackhawks’ Brandon Miller. Franklin Monroe’s Brayden Calbe shoots an 82 for top finisher in Darke County (tie) in the Cross Country Conference golf tournament https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Brayden-Cable-FM.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Brayden Calbe shoots an 82 for top finisher in Darke County (tie) in the Cross Country Conference golf tournament Arcanum Trojans Chad Pitzer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Chad-Pitzer-Arcanum.jpg Arcanum Trojans Chad Pitzer. Tri-Village’s Dylan Holsapple. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Dylan-Holsapple-TV.jpg Tri-Village’s Dylan Holsapple.