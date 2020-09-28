CCC’s last boys golf tournament

VERSAILLES – The Cross County Conference boys golf tournament was held at Stillwater Valley Golf course Thursday morning and after completing 18 holes Newton was the team champion shooting a 334.
Tri-Village and Arcanum each shot a 361 but the Patriots finished 2nd on the tie breaker bases on the 5th golfer score. Arcanum was 3rd, Bradford 4th just behind with a 364, Ansonia 7th, Franklin Monroe 9th and Mississinawa Valley 11th.
Franklin Monroe Brayden Cable and Tri-Village Aiden Collins both had 82’s for the top finishers in Darke county and a 3rd place finish. Arcanum’s Will Brubaker had an 84, Chad Pitzer an 87, Clay Hess 90. Bradford Kenton Mead had an 87, Scout Spencer 89 and Taven Leach 91. Tri-Village CJ Osborne had a 91 and Dylan Holsapple a 92. Ansonia Tyler Sink had a 92 and Johnnie Bozarth a 94.
The tournament concludes the regular golf season for the Cross County Conference League. Newton was the overall champions finishing 11-0 in the conference and 22-0 overall.
Tri-Village finished 2nd at 9-2 in the conference and 19-3 overall, Bradford was 3rd at 8-3 and 16-6 overall, Arcanum 4th at 7-4 and 16-6 overall, Ansonia 5th at 8-3 and 13-9 overall, Franklin Monroe 9th at 5-6 and 8-14 overall and Mississinawa Valley 11th, 1-10 and 2-20 overall.
Here is each Darke County School and individual league placements by team:
Tri-Village; Dylan Holsapple 7th, Aiden Collins 9th, CJ Osborne 23rd, Kasen Hale 28th, Hunter Gilpin 29th, Nick Varvel 64th, Wyatt Ketring 72nd and Xander Collins 75th.
Bradford: Scout Spencer 6th, Keaton Mead 15th, Taven Leach 30th, Dalton Skinner 43rd and Parker Davidson 52nd.
Arcanum: Will Brubaker 1st, Chad Pitzer 8th, Clay Hess 22nd, Brody Williams 26th, Aiden Psczulkoski 35th and Vance Wetzel 60th.
Ansonia: Tyler Sink 13th, Johnnie Bozarth 18th, Dalton Drees 19th, Connor Stachler 24th, Mitchel Shook 46th,
Franklin Monroe: Brayden Cable 5th, Parker Schaar 32nd, Landon Keller 34th, Karson Wright 49th, Ethan Warner 53rd and Lucas Miller 64th.
Mississinawa Valley: Aaron Hunt 21st, Kaiden Stewart 39th, Aaron Hummel 44th, Thomas Gower 54th, Tanner Leichty 59th and Brandon Miller 69th