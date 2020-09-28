CCC girls golf tournament completed

VERSAILLES – The Cross County Conference girls golf tournament was held at Stillwater Valley Golf course Thursday morning and after completing 18 holes Fort Loramie ended up the being the tourney winner with a 390.

Darke County finishers were Tri-Village 4th, Arcanum 6th, Franklin Monroe 7th and Ansonia 9th.

Top 30 individual CCC Tournament placers in Darke County by school: Arcanum Maddy Wogoman and Tessa Reigle 12th and 13th, Tri-Village Alyssa Begoon 7th, Loraligh Waters 16th, Sage Waters 20th and Franklin Monroe Breanna Lavy 14th, Lydia Mikesell 23rd and Josie Patrick 30th, Ansonia Marissa Shook 25th and Carrie Rhoades 29th.

The tournament concludes the regular golf season for the Cross County Conference League. Fort Loramie was the overall champions finishing 8-0 in the conference and 16-0 overall.

Tri-Village girls finished 4th at 6-2 in the conference and 11-6 overall, Arcanum was 6th, Franklin Monroe 7th and Ansonia 8th.

Here is each Darke County School and individual placements by team:

Tri-Village; Alyssa Begoon 5th, Sage Waters 20th, Loraligh Waters 27th, Camryn Wyne 33rd, Bella Black 38th and Lucie Morris 48th.

Arcanum: Maddy Wogoman 10th, Tessa Reigle 11th, Kaylee Flatter 34th, Zoe Monnin 36th, Kylie Grieshop 41st, Olivia Shaffer 37th, and Hannah Rademacher 51st.

Franklin Monroe: Breanna Lavy 13th, Lydia Mikesell 21st, Josie Patrick 26th, Brenna Rock 32nd, and Jen Wolfe 48th.

Ansonia: Carrie Rhoades 21st, Marissa Shook 24th, Makayla Stachler 35th and Maddy Shuttleworth 39th.

