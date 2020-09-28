Versailles defeats Ft. Recovery

VERSAILLES – It was homecoming night in Versailles. Jared DeMange was crowned King, and Kate Griesdorn Queen. Once the modified homecoming ceremony finished, the Tigers got down to business. The Tiger offense churned out over 400 yards en route to a 49-28 victory over Fort Recovery.

Jack Osborne got the Tigers started for the second week in a row.

“He did a great job all day (Osborne) took care of the ball, ran hard, broke some tackles.” Coach Jones said. “Landon Henry and Jack Osborne toted the pigskin really well for us.”

Last week Osborne took the first play to the end zone, this week he took the opening kickoff from inside his own ten yard line to the Fort Recovery 32 yard line. A few plays later Titus Gehret made it 7-0 Tigers.

The Indians were able to keep up with the Tigers in the first half matching scores in spite of two fumbles. The Indians scored on a 17 yard screen pass to tie the game. Gehret would score his second touchdown of the night on a 51 yard pass from Carson Bey. The Indians answered back with a 40 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 each.

The Tigers punted on their next possession. The Indians started in good field position at their own 48, but turned the ball over on a fumble that was recovered by Eli McEldowney. The Tigers would move to the Indian 22 but turn the ball over on downs after four incomplete passes.

The Indians possession was short as Taran Tyo and Brayden Keihl forced a fumble and Landon Henry recovered at the 17 yard line of the Indians. Henry then ran for 15 to the two, and a facemask put the ball at the one yard line. Bey kept the ball and put the Tigers up 21-14.

The Indians once again tied the game on their next possession. A 42 yard pass had the Indians at the Tiger 32 yard line. The Tigers had the Indians in a third and 12 but the Indians converted on a pass to the three yard line. A three yard run tied the game at 21 at the half.

The Tigers made some adjustments at halftime on defense. “Defense played fantastic second half.” Jones said “That is a heck of a ball club (Ft. Recovery)” The offense did not slow down scoring four ties in the second half. Bey found Osborne on a 36 yard pass midway through the third to make it 28-21 Tigers. Bey Scored again late in the third as the Tigers took a 35-21 lead.

The Tigers put the game away with 6:34 left in the game. Faced with a fourth down at the Indian 15, Bey found McEldowney for the score and a 42-21 lead. The Indians never gave up. Aided by a hook and ladder to the three yard line, the Indians scored their final touchdown.

An onside kick attempt was recovered by Henry. The Tigers marched down the field and had a first down at the seven with under a minute to go. The Tigers could have taken a knee, but The Indians called their time outs, and the Tigers scored again with 28 seconds left in the game. The final score came on a Jack Osborne two yard run.

The Tigers are now 4-1 on the season and look to be seeded high when the coaches vote on seeding. With a high seed, the Tigers could have a first round bye, and host their first playoff game since 2003. The Tigers face a good new Bremen team whose two losses are to undefeated Marion Local and Coldwater.

