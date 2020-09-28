Greenville’s Alex Kolb makes hole in one

VANDALIA – The Greenville boys golf team played its best round of the season at Cassle Hills Golf Course in a loss to the undefeated Tippecanoe Red Devils by a score of 148-159 in Miami Valley League play.

“We played extremely well but Tipp played exceptional,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “They were just 8 over par as a team.”

Alex Kolb gave veteran GHS coach, Brian Stickel his first hole in one as coach of the Green Wave boys.

“First time I’ve ever had a player get a hole in one,” Coach Stickel noted. “Very exciting for Alex.”

Greenville’s Kolb earned his hole in one on the par 3, 132 yard 7th hole on his way to carding a 40 for the day.

“This was our best round of the year,” said Stickel. “Hopefully we can continue to play like this.”

Greenville sports a 13-4 overall season record and stand 6-3 in conference play. Tippecanoe owns an impressive 13-0 season mark.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

