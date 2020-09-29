Lady Hawks play well in loss

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 non-conference volleyball match to the visiting Riverside Lady Pirates.

“We knew going in it was going to be a tough game,” said MV coach Billie Hunt, “so we were ready for that.”

The Lady Blackhawks kept pace with the taller Logan County team in losing 25-23 in the first set of the night.

“We have played a lot of teams really well this year,” Hunt noted. “I have been so pleased with all of their play. They’re doing things I haven’t had girls in my years of coaching do. They’re following the ball better, they’re picking up, being pretty scrappy out there and that’s tough to do sometimes.”

Game No. 2 went to the visitors 25-18 to put the Lady Pirates up 2-0 on the night.

Mississinawa battled back to easily take the third set of the night by a 25-14 score sending the match to a fourth game.

“We kind of go in waves,” Hunt said. “We come out slow and it takes us a little bit to get going. Once we get going it looks really great and we do a lot of great things. Even when I feel like they’re in a downward run, they play good but I have to have that upward part of it because that’s when we play our best.”

The Lady Pirates got back on track taking the third set by a 25-16 score to earn a 3-1 road win.

Great serving by the Lady Hawks was a bright spot for team in the team’s home game.

“We were very consistent today,” Hunt stated. “We play serving games at practice because I am a very big stickler about serving. To me its like foul shots, you’re standing back there by yourself, get the serve over. They can’t block it, they can’t do anything. There is no reason to miss a serve.”

“We were nailing them today,” continued Hunt. “They work very hard at spot serving. A couple of them work at their jump serves – they worked very hard all summer on those. They are consistent and I am very proud of that because we do work on serving.”

MV senior, Riley Price paced the Lady Blackhawks with 11-kills and MV senior Tayler Stachler led the team with 11-assists.

Coach Hunt is not only pleased with her team’s 2020 play but is also thankful the team has been able to compete this year.

“ I never thought we would get it this far,” concluded Coach Hunt. “I tell them every game, play as hard as you can because we have how many teams right now sitting in quaranteen and it’s not us. We said that again tonight, we don’t have very many games left, lets see if we can get through this whole season – that would be tremendous to make it through the entire season.”

Taylor Stacher spikes for MV in game with the Riverside Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Taylor-Stacher-a.jpg Taylor Stacher spikes for MV in game with the Riverside Lady Pirates. Tayler Stachler gets a block for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference match with Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_a-Tayler-Stachler-.jpg Tayler Stachler gets a block for the Lady Blackhawks in non-conference match with Riverside. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Riley Price slams a kill for the Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_b-Riley-Price-.jpg Riley Price slams a kill for the Lady Blackhawks. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media MV’s Leah Scholl completes a jump serve for the Lady Blackhawks in home match with Riverside. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_c-Leah-Scholl-.jpg MV’s Leah Scholl completes a jump serve for the Lady Blackhawks in home match with Riverside. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Kennedy Stacher goes strong to the net for the Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_d-Kennedy-Stachler-.jpg Kennedy Stacher goes strong to the net for the Lady Blackhawks. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Krista Miller gets a set for Mississinawa Valley in varsity volleyball play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_e-Krista-Miller-.jpg Krista Miller gets a set for Mississinawa Valley in varsity volleyball play. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

