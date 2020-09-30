Versailles girls golf team advances to district in D2 sectional golf

WEBSTER — Mother Nature gave it her best shot, with wind and rain in the elements at the D-II girls golf sectional Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

But, the Versailles girls were more than up to the challenge.

Versailles carded a 386 and was the leader in the clubhouse much of the day, before Fort Loramie (380) and Ben Logan (382) came in late, dropping the Tigers to third.

But, that was more than enough for Versailles to move on to next week’s district tournament at Pipestone Golf Course.

“We set a goal to shoot under 390,” Versailles coach Nicci Keiser said. “The girls accomplished that goal. There was wind and rain. I know Pipestone is a long course, but the girls would prefer to play that course, instead of playing on their home course.”

Cayla Batten led the way for the Lady Tigers, finishing second overall with an 88 after carding 41 on the front nine, before coming in with 47.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about medalist at all,” Batten said. “I was thinking about the team and getting our goal. We felt like we should do well, playing on our home course. I did (play solid all day) for the most. I still had a few rough holes. But, my teammates and coaches helped me through it.”

Jayla Pothast had a 95, Maddie Durham carded a 99, Lindsay Cotner came in with 104 and Emma Garrison had a 107.

“Cayla (Battsen), along with Maddie (Durham) and Lindsay (Cotner) have been real solid,” Keiser said. “Jayla (Pothast) played well today and Emma (Garrison) coming in with 107 today is good for the future.”

The day went about the way Keiser expected, with Versailles taking advantage of the par-35 front nine.

“Our play went down on the back nine (scores went up),” Keiser said. “But, that is always going to be the case. It is longer and the par-5s are really long from the back tees. I am really pleased that we were able to get under our goal today.”

The Tigers were the only Darke County team to extend their season.

Tri-Village finished seventh with a 444 total.

Alyssa Begoon was just three shots from advancing as an individual, finishing with a 100.

Other Patriot scores were Isa Ramirez 113, Loraligh Waters 115, Sage Waters 116 and Bella Black 124.

Arcanum finished 10th with 477.

Maddy Wogoman led the Trojans with a 112.

Other Arcanum scores were Tessa Riegle 115, Zoe Monnin 121, Kaylee Flatter 129 and Olivia Shaffer 137.

Franklin Monroe finished 13th with a 502 total.

Lydia Mikesell led FM with a 115.

Other Jet scores were Breanna Lavy 125, Josie Patrick 129, Brenna Rock 133 and Jen Wolf 163.

Ansonia finished 15th with a 530 total.

Carrie Rhoades led the Tigers with a 113.

Other Ansonia scores were Marissa Shook 128, Makayla Stachler 139 and Maddy Shuttleworth 150.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

