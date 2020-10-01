Lady Trojans win Patriots invite

NEW MADISON – The Arcanum girls high school team won the Patriot Cross Country invite with 37 points. Ansonia finished 2nd with 67 points and Franklin Monroe came in 5th.

The top 20 runners from Darke County include race winner Peyton Billenstein from Ansonia with a winning time of 20:52.7. Ansonia teammates Mariah Troutwine was 9th, Kierra Reichert 15th, and Emily Wright 20th.

Arcanum placements were Brooklyn Miras 3rd, Arianne Garrison 4th, Lani Hollinger 7th, Madelyn Fearon 11th, Kylee Freeman 12th, Regan Weaver 13th, Melanie Kutter and Katie Weiss 19th.

Franklin Monroe’s Zoe Brookey was 10th, Hallie Aslinger 16th and Lexi Olson 18th.

The Ansonia girls Junior High team won the Patriot Cross Country Invite with 48 points. Arcanum was the only other Darke County School with a team placement finishing 7th.

The top 15 individual runners from Darke County were Taylee Woodbury of Mississinawa Valley 2nd place, Ansonia’s Lydia Hahn 8th, Rose Barga 9th, Olivia Schmitmeyer 10th and Ava Barnett 11th. Arcanum’s Brooklyn Kreusch was 13th and Zoe Brookey of Franklin Monroe was 14th.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Zoe_Brookey.jpg The Lady Trojans Arianne Garrison earns a 14th place Patriot Cross Country Invitational finsih. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Arianne_Garrison.jpg The Lady Trojans Arianne Garrison earns a 14th place Patriot Cross Country Invitational finsih. Arcanum’s Brooklyn Miras finishes third at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Brooklyn_Miras-1-.jpg Arcanum’s Brooklyn Miras finishes third at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. The Ansonia Lady Tigers’ Mariah Troutwine earns a 9th place finish at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Mariah_Troutwine.jpg The Ansonia Lady Tigers’ Mariah Troutwine earns a 9th place finish at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. Melanie Kutter rounds out the top 10 with a 10th place Patriot Cross Country Invitationa finish. Melanie Kuter finish 19th at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Melanie_Kutter.jpg Melanie Kutter rounds out the top 10 with a 10th place Patriot Cross Country Invitationa finish. Melanie Kuter finish 19th at Tri-Village. Ansonia’s Peyton Billenstein wins the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Peyton_Billenstein-1-.jpg Ansonia’s Peyton Billenstein wins the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. Dale Barger | Darke County Media