Lady Trojans win Patriots invite

NEW MADISON – The Arcanum girls high school team won the Patriot Cross Country invite with 37 points. Ansonia finished 2nd with 67 points and Franklin Monroe came in 5th.
The top 20 runners from Darke County include race winner Peyton Billenstein from Ansonia with a winning time of 20:52.7. Ansonia teammates Mariah Troutwine was 9th, Kierra Reichert 15th, and Emily Wright 20th.
Arcanum placements were Brooklyn Miras 3rd, Arianne Garrison 4th, Lani Hollinger 7th, Madelyn Fearon 11th, Kylee Freeman 12th, Regan Weaver 13th, Melanie Kutter and Katie Weiss 19th.
Franklin Monroe’s Zoe Brookey was 10th, Hallie Aslinger 16th and Lexi Olson 18th.
The Ansonia girls Junior High team won the Patriot Cross Country Invite with 48 points. Arcanum was the only other Darke County School with a team placement finishing 7th.
The top 15 individual runners from Darke County were Taylee Woodbury of Mississinawa Valley 2nd place, Ansonia’s Lydia Hahn 8th, Rose Barga 9th, Olivia Schmitmeyer 10th and Ava Barnett 11th. Arcanum’s Brooklyn Kreusch was 13th and Zoe Brookey of Franklin Monroe was 14th.