Arcanum boys win Patriot XC invite

NEW MADISON –The Arcanum Boys high school team won the Patriot Cross Country invite with 46 points just nipping Marion Local by 2 points. Franklin Monroe finished 4th, Ansonia 6th and Tri-Village 7th.

The top 20 runners from Darke County include race winner Landen Kruesch from Arcanum in 17:43.2 and just on his heel’s teammate Logan Todd in 17.44 for 2nd place. Dan Albright was 8th, Luke Brinksneader 16th and Jacob Rice 19th all from Arcanum.

Franklin Monroe’s Brendan Hosler was 10th, Micah Stacy 12th, and Draven Stephens 14th.

Tri-Village Wyatt Ketring was 17th.

The Arcanum boys Junior High team won the Patriot Cross Country Invite with 56 points and Franklin Monroe was 5th.

The top 15 individual runners in Darke County were Noah Finkbine from Tri-Village in 3rd place. Franklin Monroe’s Parker Patrick was 7th and Sam Haney was 12th.

Arcanum’s Mason Todd was 8th, Lance Brinksneader 9th and Malachi Wright 10th.

Ansonia’s Chad Milikin competes for the Tigers at the Patriots XC invite. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Chad_Milikin.jpg Ansonia’s Chad Milikin competes for the Tigers at the Patriots XC invite. The Jets’ Draven Stephens finishes 14th at Patriots XC invite. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_d-Draven_Stephens.jpg The Jets’ Draven Stephens finishes 14th at Patriots XC invite. Arcanum’s Landen Kruesch takes first place at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_a-Landen_Kruesch.jpg Arcanum’s Landen Kruesch takes first place at the Patriot Cross Country Invitational. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Franklin Monroe’s Brendan Hosler places 10th at the Patriot Cross Country invite. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_b-Brendan_Hosler.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Brendan Hosler places 10th at the Patriot Cross Country invite. Dale Barger | Darke County Media The FM Jets’ Micah Stacy earns a 12th place finish at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_c-Micah_Stacy.jpg The FM Jets’ Micah Stacy earns a 12th place finish at Tri-Village. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Tri-Village cross country runner competes at Patriots Cross Country Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Wyatt_Ketring.jpg Tri-Village cross country runner competes at Patriots Cross Country Invitational. Dale Barger | Darke County Media