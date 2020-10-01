Lady Wave falls to Butler

GREENVILLE – The scoreboard and 2020 season record may not show it but the Greenville Lady Wave soocer program continues to show signs of improvement as the season moves into it’s final weeks.

“As I have told the girls the entire year, our goal is to get to the summit,” said Greenville first year head coach Dave Ernst. “There are no shortcuts, there is no easy way, it’s just one step at a time.”

“They’re putting the effort in, they’re putting the desire in,” Ernst continued, “It’s all we ask of them – effort, desireand play with class

The Lady Wave dropped an 11-0 Wednesday night match to the visiting Butler Lady Aviators in MVL action.

“We’re trying new things, we are trying people in different positions,” Ernst stated. “We’re 12 games in but yet we’re still progressing.”

“We are making progress,” added Ernst. “We changed the formation, we put 40 minutes in yesterday at the Jennings Center to change into a new formation which anybody that know soccer knows it takes longer than that but the girls adapted to it and picked up on it,”

With the win Vandalia-Butler stays undefeated with an 11-0-1 mark with the lone tie coming at the hands of the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils who also sport an undefeated with a 10-0-2 record. Butler and Tippecanoe played to a 1-1 September 21 tie.

“It gives you that sense of worth when officials and opposing coaches come to you and say, ‘you’ve improved so much since the beginning of the year,’ not years before but since the beginning of the year,” said Coach Ernst. “That’s our goal, improve every single week.”

“We lost a game Saturday to Stebbins 2-1. In the past they would be upset that they lost. Saturday when we got off the bus they were upset because they didn’t win.”

“Their expectations are now improving,” Ernst condluded. “They are changing, they are buying in already but none of them are down, none of them are upset, they want to work hard to get better for the next match.”

The Lady Wave record moves to 1-11 on the 2020 season.

