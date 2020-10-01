Greenville boys golfers close regular season with win

GREENVILLE — The scores may have not been pretty.

But, in cold, windy conditions the Greenville boys golf team was able to close out the regular season with a 187-205 win over Piqua Thursday at Turtle Creek.

“This was probably good experience for us,” Greenville coach Brian Stickel said. “Because, we haven’t had to play in these conditions this year. You never know what you will run into at sectionals.”

One player not phased by the weather was Greenville’s Warren Hartzell.

After opening the front nine with two bogeys, Hartzell was just one-over par the rest of the way to record a three-over par 38 and take medalist honors.

Other Greenville scores were Jack Marchal 49, Alex Kolb 50, Sam Bankson 50, Evan Saylor 50 and Ash Williams 52.

“It was good to see Warren (Hartzell) play well,” Stickel said. “Our scores weren’t good, but these were some tough conditions.”

Piqua, who finished the regular season at 3-11 overall and 2-7 in the MVL, was led by Evan Hensler’s 46.

Other Indian scores were Decker Jackson 50, Richard Price 50, Drew Hinkle 59 and Sabastian Karabinis 59.

Greenville closes the regular season 14-4 overall and 6-3 in the MVL.

“This is one of the best records we have had,” Stickel said. “I am really happy with the season we have had.”

Now, the Green Wave gets ready for D-I sectional play at Reid Park North Tuesday.

“I think it is going to be a real dogfight,” Stickel said about getting out of the sectionals. “I think Tipp (Tippecanoe) is playing better than anyone right now. After that, Troy, Stebbins and Xenia have been playing well. Tecumseh has been shooting pretty similar scores to what we have been shooting. And you have Beavercreek and Wilmington.”

Stickel said a success formula is simple.

“We want to keep the ball in play and avoid big numbers,” he said.

And the difficult conditions Thursday should help them prepare for that.

Greenville's Alex Kolb hits a bunker shot on the first hole at Turtle Creek Thursday. Greenville's Evan Saylor lines up a putt on the first green at Turtle Creek. Greenville's Jack Marchal hits a putt Thursday at Turtle Creek as Piqua's Sabastian Karabinis looks on. Greenville's Sam Bankson tries to use body English on a putt on the first green at Turtle Creek. Greenville's Ash Williams punches out of the bushes and on to the first green Thursday at Turtle Creek. Greenville's Warren Hartzell hits his approach on the first hole at Turtle Creek in a match with Piqua Thursday.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

