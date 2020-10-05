Versailles falls to New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – The Versailles Tigers ran into a determined New Bremen Cardinal team Friday night falling 36-7.

“I got to hand it to New Bremen, they came out and played a great game.” Coach Ryan Jones said “They kind of beat us at every level.”

The Tigers struggled to contain The Cardinals quarterback Mitchell Hayes. Hayes had a hand in all five Cardinal touchdowns throwing for three and running for two. Hayes was able to make plays to continue drives for the Cardinals as well.

Turnovers and penalties plagued the Tigers all night. The Cardinals scored first on a 23 yard screen pass but the extra point was blocked for a 6-0 lead. The Cardinals scored again on a 46 yard pass and again the extra point was no good.

The 12-0 lead was short lived as the Tigers drove 55 yards to score on a Carson Bey three yard run to cut the lead to 12-7.

The Tigers immediately gave up a 66 yard run by Hayes to fall behind 19-7 with 4:53 left in the half. The Cardinals scored again with 36 seconds left in the half for a 26-7 lead.

The Cardinals kicked a field in the third quarter and scored their final touchdown with 6:36 left in the game. With the 36-7 lead, the Cardinals started substituting in players.

The Tigers will have a week off before they start the playoffs. They will host the winner of the Preble Shawnee and Batavia game. The Tigers will play on Saturday October 17th at 7 p.m.

