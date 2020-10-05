Lady Wave honors US Military

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave defeated the West Carrollton Lady Pirates in straight sets on Military Appreciation night in Greenville.

The Lady Wave volleyball program used the Thursday night volleyball match to pay tribute to all men and women who serve our country defending our freedom. As a way to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service members, all players from Greenville and West Carrollton wore yellow ribbons and Lady Wave squads wore specially designed shirts during warmups.

Greenville head varsity volleyball coach, Michelle Hardesty is a ‘Military Mom’ with her son, Lance Corporal Trae Schulte currently serving with the United States Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. LCpl Schulte is the son of Lady Wave volleyball coaches, Michelle and James Hardesty.

“In today’s times we military parents are fortunate with technology that we do get to talk to our military sons and daughters a little more often than in the past,” stated Hardesty, “but it’s a roller coaster ride.”

The Lady Wave took the opening set by a 25-19 score and earned a second set 25-14 win.

Greenville closed out the night with all players seeing time on the court with a 25-20 win.

“Tonight our sophomore parents put together a military appreciation night,” Hardesty noted. “It was a wonderful evening and very well planned. They did a very nice job and had several sponsors that helped and we appreciate them.”

Donations were collected to help support The Ladies of Liberty Team with the Soldiers Angles which provide care package supplies. Ladies of Liberty is a team of all-female volunteers who are dedicated to supporting specific needs of deployed female service members. Ladies of Liberty recognizes that women are instrumental in today’s military.

As in past years, the Lady Wave volleyball program is proud to be a part, demonstrating our great appreciation for their service.

Four service men were recognized prior the start of the varsity volleyball match including Lance Corporal Schulte who sent a recorded message from California for the special night.

“What’s up Green Wave Nation,” the Lance Corporal’s voice boomed across the schoo’s PA system. “This is Lance Corporal Trae Schulte. Thanks so much for continued support, not just for me, but the greatest fighting force in the world. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there tonight. Mom and dad – I miss you guys. Good luck tonight. Go Lady Wave.”

“Constant worry about the state of our nation and where my son might have to go or what he may have to do,” Coach Hardesty stated following the match. “I know every person that is still home working on base is working hard and we are forever grateful for their service and fighting for our freedoms here in the United States – but it is definitely a rollacoaster ride and lots of prayers.”

With the win, the Greenville Lady Wave improve to 11-6 on the season.

Greenville volleyball coach, Jim Hardesty watches the Lady Wave earn a win over the Lady Patriots on Military Appreciation Night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_8210-2-1-1.jpg Greenville volleyball coach, Jim Hardesty watches the Lady Wave earn a win over the Lady Patriots on Military Appreciation Night. Abbie Yoder tips the ball over the net for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s Military Apprectiation Night win over West Carrollton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_a-Abbie-Yoder-Military-Night-1-1.jpg Abbie Yoder tips the ball over the net for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s Military Apprectiation Night win over West Carrollton. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Lady Wave head volleyball coach and ‘Military Mom’, Michelle Hardesty shows appreciation for her team’s win over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_8017-1.jpg Lady Wave head volleyball coach and ‘Military Mom’, Michelle Hardesty shows appreciation for her team’s win over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville volleyball coach Michelle Hardesty wears a Military Apprectiation Night t-shirt in the team’s MVL win over West Carrollton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_8062-1.jpg Greenville volleyball coach Michelle Hardesty wears a Military Apprectiation Night t-shirt in the team’s MVL win over West Carrollton. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

