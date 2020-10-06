Marchal earns third trip to district at D-II sectional tennis

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Emily Marchal had been there — and done that — twice before.

So, looking for her third trip to the district tennis tournament might seem like a given.

But, that’s not the way the second seed in singles was approaching it.

“Actually, I think I was more nervous this year,” Marchal said after cruising to Saturday’s semifinals and clinching a district berth with three straight-set wins at the Troy D-II sectional Tuesday in Troy City Park and Troy High School. “Being a senior, there is more pressure.”

Not only did Marchal dominate in improving to 21-1 on the season, she dripped just one game in six sets played Tuesday.

She opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mia Tobias of Tippecane and followed it with matching 6-0, 6-0 wins over Delaney Gray of Kenton Ridge and Maggie Black of Milton-Union.

“I knew the first match was going to be a tough one,” Marchal said. “It is definitely a one match at a time approach. This day is always a tough day, because you have to play three matches. You get out of school,which is kind of fun. But, it is a marathon. But, it is a lot of fun.”

Greenville coach Jim Koontz was not surprised by Marchal’s success.

“Emily (Marchal) is a really hard worker,” Koontz said. “She plays three times a day in the summer. She is a great kid and a really nice kid.”

Marchal is one win from advancing to the finals and a likely third match with Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder Saturday.

They split two matches during the season.

But first, Marchal faces third seed Leah Fraker of Bellefontaine in the semifinals Saturday.

“It is one match at a time,” Marchal said. “But, today was a lot of fun.”

The other players from Greenville all posted one win, before running into seeded players.

Felicity Lance opened with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Hannah Haley of Northwestern, before falling to Schroeder 6-0, 6-0.

Faith Mansfield defeated Olivia Stickney of Springfield 6-2, 6-1; before losing to fourth seed Mira Patel of Tippecanoe 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Erin Stephens and Chyanne Hartsock defeated A. Flora and S. Leffel of Springfield Shawnee 6-0, 6-1 before losing to top seed Amelia and Eliza Zweizig of Tippecanoe 6-0, 6-0.

Sadie Lance and Sarah Savoy defeated Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke of Lehman Catholic 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 before losing to second seeded Taylor Falb and Shannon Brumbaugh of Milton-Union 6-0, 6-1.

“Everybody won a match,” Koontz said. “Then, they ran into seeded players. We had a really good season. We lost three seniors and finished 13-6.”

And Marchal hopes to make the third trip to district the charm — after two big matches Saturday.

Greenville’s Chyanne Hartsock chases down a forehand in a doubles match Tuesday at Troy High School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_hartsock-2.jpg Greenville’s Chyanne Hartsock chases down a forehand in a doubles match Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Sadie Lance hits forehand Tuesday at Troy High School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_lange-2.jpg Greenville’s Sadie Lance hits forehand Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Faith Mansfield hits a forehand in Troy City Park Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_mansfield-2.jpg Greenville’s Faith Mansfield hits a forehand in Troy City Park Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Sarah Savoy hits forehand Tuesday at Troy High School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_savoy-2.jpg Greenville’s Sarah Savoy hits forehand Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Erin Stephens reaches for a backhand Tuesday at Troy High School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_stephens-2.jpg Greenville’s Erin Stephens reaches for a backhand Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Emily Marchal hits a forehand in her go-to district match with Milton-Union’s Maggie Black in the D-II sectionals Tuesday at Troy City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_marchal-2.jpg Greenville’s Emily Marchal hits a forehand in her go-to district match with Milton-Union’s Maggie Black in the D-II sectionals Tuesday at Troy City Park. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

