Lady Wave golf advances to Districts

CINCINNATI – The Greenville Lady Wave golf team traveled to Cincinnati’s Glenview Golf Course to compete in the OHSAA Division I Sectionals and move on making it out to Districts with a fourth place finish.

“I am very proud of the girls,” said Greenville coach, Tracy Haines. “They are peaking at the right time.”

Greenville sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson and Centerville’s Meha Pandya tied for medalist with both shooting a 73 on the day. The 73 recorded by Jenkinson sets a new Greenville Lady Wave 18 hole record.

The Centerville Lady Elks placed first with a scorching 302 followed by second place finisher Carroll with a 365 on the day.

The Xenia Lady Buccaneers took third place with a 366 and the Lady Wave finished fourth with a 375 in a field of 22 teams.

Rounding out the top 10 teams: Tippecanoe (5th), Oakwood (6th), Troy (7th), Miamisburg (8th), Bellefontaine (9th) and Butler (10th).

Trinity Reis finished the 18 hole course with an 87 good for 16th place, Leah Fry placed 54th carding a 107 and Alexis Slade rounded out the Lady Wave foursome with a 108 good for a 54th place finish.

“Kenna Jenkinson set a new school record for 18 holes,” Coach Haines stated. “Trinity Reis had a 87, a personal best for 18 holes, Leah Fry had a 107 and Lexi Slade had a 108, a personal best for 18 holes.”

The Lady Wave advance to Districts and will compete next Tuesday, October 13th at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

