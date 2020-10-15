Battle of the Badges a success

GREENVILLE – The softball diamonds at Greenville’s Stebbins Field, Home of Greenville Girls Softball Association (GGSA) was recently the sight of the 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges.

“The teams play during the week and finish up the season with a Saturday tournament,” said GGSA President Eric Fellers.

The annual event showcases the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the Greenville Police Department (GPD), the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) and the Greenville Township Rescue and Fire (GTES) in a fall softball league and closing out the four week season with a Saturday double elimination tournament.

“It is for fun mostly,” said GTES’s Jim Hackney. “There is a trophy involved so there is good competition within the teams.”

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office took home the 2020 championship trophy with a 12-2 run rule win over the Greenville Police Department.

After a losing 1-3 regular season, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office went 3-0 in tournament play to earn the Championship title in the 2020 Battle of the Badges.

“It has been a great tournament,” said DCSO Sgt. Sheriff Shawn Trissel. “We had four weeks of scrimmages, great camaraderie between everyone, the fire department, EMS and PD. We couldn’t have asked for better weather – great games.”

“We appreciate all the sponsors who made this possible,” Hackney stated. “This is something we put together to have a little bit of fun, a little bit of competitive nature on top of it. A big thanks to Greenville Girls Softball Association for hosting us out here and all our sponsors.”

Sponsors included: Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Treaty City Automotive, Lies Realty, Sunset Awards, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Greenville Girls Softball Association, Club 7 Sports, Greenville Firefighters Local 1101 and IUOF Local 20.

“Next year it will be bigger and better,” Trissel concluded.

The Battle of the Badges made a donation to the Greenville Girls Softball Association for use of the facilities.

The Battle of the Badges tournament teams; Darke County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue and Fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_a-Battle-of-the-Badges-teams-2020-.jpeg The Battle of the Badges tournament teams; Darke County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue and Fire. Darke County Sheriff’s Office Battle of the Badges 2020 championship team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_a.jpg Darke County Sheriff’s Office Battle of the Badges 2020 championship team. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Sgt. Shawn Trissel makes a play at third for the DCSO in Battle of the Bages tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aa-Shawn-Trissell.jpg Sgt. Shawn Trissel makes a play at third for the DCSO in Battle of the Bages tournament action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Sgt. Dean Flannery drills a hit for the Greenville Police Department in the Battle of the Badges tournament. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaa-Dean-Flannery-.jpg Sgt. Dean Flannery drills a hit for the Greenville Police Department in the Battle of the Badges tournament. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Battle of the Badges (L-R) Shawn Trissel (DCSD), Mike Dickmann (GPD), Shawn Shaffer (GGSA), Eric Fellers (GGSA), Jim Hackney (Greenville Township Rescue and Fire) and Kevin Subler (Greenville Fire Department) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaaaa.jpg Battle of the Badges (L-R) Shawn Trissel (DCSD), Mike Dickmann (GPD), Shawn Shaffer (GGSA), Eric Fellers (GGSA), Jim Hackney (Greenville Township Rescue and Fire) and Kevin Subler (Greenville Fire Department) Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Greenville Fire Department players watch the Battle of the Badges championship game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaaaaa.jpg The Greenville Fire Department players watch the Battle of the Badges championship game. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Battle of the Badges teams congratulate each other following the championship game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaaaaaaa.jpg Battle of the Badges teams congratulate each other following the championship game. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Greenville Police Department congratulates the Darke County Sheriff’s Office players following the Battle of the Badges championship game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaaaaaaaa.jpg The Greenville Police Department congratulates the Darke County Sheriff’s Office players following the Battle of the Badges championship game. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Captain Randy Linkous of the DCSO gets a hit to help lead his team to the Battle of the Badges championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_aaaaLinkous-.jpg Captain Randy Linkous of the DCSO gets a hit to help lead his team to the Battle of the Badges championship. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Battle of the Badges players t-shirt. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_b.jpg Battle of the Badges players t-shirt. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media 2020 Battle of the Badges sponsors. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_bb.jpg 2020 Battle of the Badges sponsors. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

