Battle of the Badges a success

GREENVILLE – The softball diamonds at Greenville’s Stebbins Field, Home of Greenville Girls Softball Association (GGSA) was recently the sight of the 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges.
“The teams play during the week and finish up the season with a Saturday tournament,” said GGSA President Eric Fellers.
The annual event showcases the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the Greenville Police Department (GPD), the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) and the Greenville Township Rescue and Fire (GTES) in a fall softball league and closing out the four week season with a Saturday double elimination tournament.
“It is for fun mostly,” said GTES’s Jim Hackney. “There is a trophy involved so there is good competition within the teams.”
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office took home the 2020 championship trophy with a 12-2 run rule win over the Greenville Police Department.
After a losing 1-3 regular season, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office went 3-0 in tournament play to earn the Championship title in the 2020 Battle of the Badges.
“It has been a great tournament,” said DCSO Sgt. Sheriff Shawn Trissel. “We had four weeks of scrimmages, great camaraderie between everyone, the fire department, EMS and PD. We couldn’t have asked for better weather – great games.”
“We appreciate all the sponsors who made this possible,” Hackney stated. “This is something we put together to have a little bit of fun, a little bit of competitive nature on top of it. A big thanks to Greenville Girls Softball Association for hosting us out here and all our sponsors.”
Sponsors included: Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Treaty City Automotive, Lies Realty, Sunset Awards, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Greenville Girls Softball Association, Club 7 Sports, Greenville Firefighters Local 1101 and IUOF Local 20.
“Next year it will be bigger and better,” Trissel concluded.
The Battle of the Badges made a donation to the Greenville Girls Softball Association for use of the facilities.
