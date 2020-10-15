Wave JV plays well in loss to Troy

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave junior varsity football team dropped a 27-6 football game to the visiting Troy Trojans after trailing the Trojans JV team 46-0 at halftime in last season’s 2019 matchup.

“Our kids did a great job today,” said Greenville JV coach, Nathan Stuchell. “They continue grow and get better.”

Troy took a 6-0 lead after one period of play and used a rushing touchdown at 7:57 in the second with the 2 point conversion good to lead 14-0 with the teams heading to the halftime break.

The Trojans scored on an 11 yard run in the third to lead 20-0 with the Wave defense stopping the 2 point conversion attempt. Troy would stretch its lead to 27-0 with a second third quarter score with just 0:53 showing on the clock.

Greenville got on the board with a Jacob Barr to Evan Manix 3 yard touchdown pass at 8:57 in the fourth for a 27-6 score in what would be the final score of the day.

“We were off two weeks, no JV games for those two weeks,” Stuchell noted. “For these kids to come out and lose as close as we did, show grit and determination and fighting the whole time, making adjustments and doing what they are asked to do is impressive.”

Greenville’s 2020 JV team is primarily freshmen and sophomores while the Troy Trojans field a predomenently sophomore and junior JV squad.

“They are a good group of kids that continue to work hard and they have gotten better every week,” Coach Stuchell concluded. “That is all we can ask at this level.”

Noah Ellis picks up yards for the Greenville JV squad in MVL game with Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Noah-Ellis-.jpg Noah Ellis picks up yards for the Greenville JV squad in MVL game with Troy. Ryan Staver makes a hit on Troy running back in the Wave’s MVL JV game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Ryan-Staver.jpg Ryan Staver makes a hit on Troy running back in the Wave’s MVL JV game. Sheldon Willis gets off a punt for the Wave in JV game with the Troy Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Sheldon-Willis.jpg Sheldon Willis gets off a punt for the Wave in JV game with the Troy Trojans. Greenville’s AJ Shaffer sacks Troy’s quarterback for a big loss in the team’s JV football game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_AJ-Shaffer-.jpg Greenville’s AJ Shaffer sacks Troy’s quarterback for a big loss in the team’s JV football game. Wave JV quarterback, Jacob Barr throws downfield in Greenville’s game with Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Jacob-Barr.jpg Wave JV quarterback, Jacob Barr throws downfield in Greenville’s game with Troy. Michael Crampton (12) and Ryan Crampton (39) make a hit in the backfield for Greenville dropping Troy JV for a loss. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Michael-Cramptn-12-Ryan-Crampton-39.jpg Michael Crampton (12) and Ryan Crampton (39) make a hit in the backfield for Greenville dropping Troy JV for a loss. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

