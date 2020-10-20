Lady Jets fall to Covington Lady Buccs

PITSBURG – The visiting Covington Lady Buccaneers defeated the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets 3-0 in a Saturday Cross County Conference volleyball match to bring the 2020 OHSAA regular season to a close for both teams.

The Lady Buccs took the opening set 25-18 and won the second game of the night by a 25-19 score.

Franklin Monroe battle strong in the final set of the day in a 25-23 loss to Covington.

The Lady Jets lost nearly two weeks of the regular season due to the virus and are working hard to get back to early season play heading into OHSAA tournament play.

Chloe McGlinch makes a set for the Lady Jets in Cross County Conference action with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Chloe-McGlinch-a.jpg Chloe McGlinch makes a set for the Lady Jets in Cross County Conference action with Covington. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Franklin Monroe’s Matilda Earwood slams a kill for the Lady Jets in the regular season’s final match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Matilda-Earwood-1-1.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Matilda Earwood slams a kill for the Lady Jets in the regular season’s final match. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media The Lady Jets’ Skylar Bauman goes strong to the net for a spike in Saturday volleyball action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Skylar-Bauman-a.jpg The Lady Jets’ Skylar Bauman goes strong to the net for a spike in Saturday volleyball action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Stella Shellabarger finishes off a kill for the Lady Jets in CCC action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Stella-Shellabarger-.jpg Stella Shellabarger finishes off a kill for the Lady Jets in CCC action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122