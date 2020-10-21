Browns Backers donate to Ronald McDonalds House Charities

GREENVILLE – The Union City Browns Backers collected and donated three large containers of aluminum pop can pull tabs to Greenville’s McDonalds in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“These pop tabs are going to be for the Ronald McDonalds House Charities,” said Greenville McDonalds General Manager Waren Davidson. “They will be donated – they can help make some money for the kids.”

“Over the years we have probably donated between four and five thousand to State of the Heart,” said Scott Stahl. “We want to continue that relationship with them because they are a very worthwhile organization and do a lot of good work.”

The Union City Browns Backers, organized in 1987 number about 50 members. The group continues to support many charitable organizations each year.

“It’s fallen off a little bit mainly because the Browns are not doing to darn good but we still have fun,” Stahl noted. “We meet down at Sloopy’s (Greenville) this year.”

“We have a good time,” Stahl continued. “We have 50/50 raffels with the proceeds going to State of the Heart Care. We have items we raffle off and half of that goes to State of the Heart.”

The pull tab donation is the second time for the Greenville McDonalds location have received the donation as well as one year going to the Union City McDonalds.

Union City Browns Backers donations over the years include: State of the Heart, PAWS, BARK Animal Shelter, Journey Home, Head Start and more.

The Browns Backers will be meeting Sunday, October 25 at Sloopy’s with Browns and Bengals fans supporting their team when the Ohio teams faceoff while helping support the community.

“We are supporting Bark Animal Shelter this year with our pet food drive this Sunday. Our pet food drive this year has the Browns against Cincinnati. Browns fans bring DAWG (dog) food and Bengals fans bring cat food. Hopefully we will get 100 pounds or more and help another worthy organization.”

“I want to thank Scott and his group, the Union City Browns Backer for bringing these pulltabs to McDonalds,” Davidson concluded.

For information about the Browns Backers, call Scott Stahl at 937-414-9772.

(L-R) Scott Stahl, Union City Browns Backers; Warren Davidson, McDonalds General Manager and Emma Thornhill, McDonalds Assistant General Manager. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Scott-Stahl-Browns-Backers-2020-.jpg (L-R) Scott Stahl, Union City Browns Backers; Warren Davidson, McDonalds General Manager and Emma Thornhill, McDonalds Assistant General Manager. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

