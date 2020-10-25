Greenville sophomore Kenna Jenkinson takes another step in success, plays in state golf tournament

COLUMBUS — It was another step in what has already been an amazing golf career for Greenville sophomore Kenna Jenkinson.

Jenkinson competed in the Division I state golf tournament Friday and Saturday at the Ohio State University Gray Course.

And while her rounds of 82 and 81 for a 163 total and 36th-place finish out of 12o golfers might not have been what she was hoping for, Jenkinson said it was valuable experience as a young golfer.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “It was a lot of fun. I am going to work hard and look forward to getting back there next year.”

Jenkinson opened the tournament with an 82 on the par-70 layout Friday in warm and windy conditions.

“Actually, I didn’t feel like I played that well all weekend,” she said. “I just had a stretch of bad holes on Friday that hurt me.”

Saturday, the golfers were greeted with cold, blustery conditions by Mother Nature.

“Actually, I like playing in the cold or the rain,” Jenkinson said. “I enjoy the tough conditions. It gives me a chance to grind.”

While, Jenkins only lowered her score from Friday by one stroke — she felt that was a little deceptive.

“I felt like I played a lot better Saturday,” she said. “My score just didn’t show that. I felt like I was pretty consistent for the most part.”

And while the high school season is now over, there is no off-season for Jenkinson.

“I really don’t have one (an off-season) in golf,” she said. “I will keep working hard. And now that it is winter, I am going to get in the gym and get in shape so I can hit the ball even farther next year.”

This season won’t be easy to top.

She was the Player of the Year in the Miami Valley League and her stroke average of 38 for nine holes was more than two stroke better than anyone else and helped the Lady Wave qualify for district as a team.

Jenkinson was co-medalist at the D-I sectionals at Yankee Trace with a 73 and qualified for state with a 74 in the district tournament at Glenview Golf Course.

And Jenkinson said having the opportunity to play the course where the state tournament is played annually will be invaluable.

“Definitely,” she said. “I am going to use that experience. I learned a lot this weekend about the course. I am going to work really hard. It definitely does (motivate her to work hard and come back and do better next season).”

And take even more steps in an amazing golf career.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna2-4.jpg Rob Kiser|Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna3-4.jpg Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson watches her putt on the 10th green Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna5-2.jpg Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson watches her putt on the 10th green Friday. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson hits her approach shot on the 10th hole of the Gray Course as Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer (left) watches from the gallery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna6-2.jpg Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson hits her approach shot on the 10th hole of the Gray Course as Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer (left) watches from the gallery. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson talks things over with coach Tracy Haines in the 10th fairway Friday as Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer looks on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna7-2.jpg Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson talks things over with coach Tracy Haines in the 10th fairway Friday as Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer looks on. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_kenna8-2.jpg Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson watches her tee shot on the 12th hole of the Gray Course at Ohio State University in the first round of the state golf tournament. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Kenna1-2.jpg Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson watches her tee shot on the 12th hole of the Gray Course at Ohio State University in the first round of the state golf tournament. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.