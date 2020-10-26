Eagles down Wave

EATON – The Eaton Eagles hosted the Greenville Green Wave in a non-conference Friday night football game. A two hour lighting delay had the game start time pushed back to a 9 p.m. start time with the team playing much of the contest under heavy rain and strong winds.

The Eagles defeated the Wave 28-6 in a game that saw Greenville unable to take advantage in the red zone until the fourth quarter of play.

Eaton got on the board at 10:44 in the first period and tacked on 2 points with a pass completion to give the home team an early 8-0 lead.

Peroid No. 2 was a defensive battle with the teams unable to get on the board. A Truman Nicholas Greenville interception closed out first half play sending the teams to the break with the Eagles holding an 8-0 lead.

The Eagles turned a fourth and inches from their own 39 yard line into a 61 yard quarterback keeper touchdown run. Greenville stopped Eaton’s 2 point conversion attempt giving the home team a 14-0 lead with 9:00 showing on the third quarter clock.

Eaton extended its lead to 28-0 in the fourth before a Hayden Bush to Logan Sibery touchdown pass at 4:19 had Greenville on the board to trail 28-6 in what would be the final score in the rain delayed game.

Logan Sibery scores for Greenville in non-conference action at Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Logan-Sibery-TD-1.jpg Logan Sibery scores for Greenville in non-conference action at Eaton. Logan Sibery carries for the Wave at Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Logan-Sibery-1.jpg Logan Sibery carries for the Wave at Eaton. Rain pours on the Greenville Green Wave and the Eaton Eagles in Friday night football action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Rain-1-1.jpg Rain pours on the Greenville Green Wave and the Eaton Eagles in Friday night football action. Greenville’s Connor Mills dives for Greenville yards in non-conference football play at Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Connor-Mills-1-1.jpg Greenville’s Connor Mills dives for Greenville yards in non-conference football play at Eaton. Greenville’s Connor Milles (23) blocks while Haden Bush (11) hands off to Hadyn Sharp (25) in Friday night football game at Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Hadyn-Sharp-1.jpg Greenville’s Connor Milles (23) blocks while Haden Bush (11) hands off to Hadyn Sharp (25) in Friday night football game at Eaton. Hayden Bush drops back to pass for the Wave in Friday night’s OHSAA football game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Hayden-Bush-1-1.jpg Hayden Bush drops back to pass for the Wave in Friday night’s OHSAA football game. Hadyn Sharp carries for the Wave in game at Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Hayden-Sharp-1-1.jpg Hadyn Sharp carries for the Wave in game at Eaton.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

