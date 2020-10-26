Versailles advances with win over CHCA

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tigers had to wait 17 years to host a playoff game. The Tigers were supposed to host last Saturday night, but Preble Shawnee had to forfeit due to Covid. The Tigers made the wait worth it beating Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (CHCA) 35-19 Saturday night.

The Tigers jumped on the Eagles early and often taking a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Eagles aided the Tigers with early turnovers. The Tigers Adam Kremer intercepted the Eagle quarterback on their first pass of the game. Carson Bey put the Tigers up 7-0 on an 11 yard touchdown run.

The Eagles next possession ended on a three and out. The punt was shanked, and the Tigers again had the ball in Eagle territory. The Tigers took over at the 42 yard line. Landon Henry put the Tigers up 14-0 with an 18 yard touchdown run.

The Eagles next possession ended the same, except on fourth down; the Tigers partially blocked the punt. Set up at the Eagle 30 yard line, the Tigers scored three plays later on an 18 yard Jack Osborne run with 11:52 left in the second quarter.

The next Eagle possession ended on a Chase Detrick interception that had the Tigers at the Eagle 16 yard line. A loss of two on first down set up Osbornes second 18 yard touchdown run. The Tigers were cruising into half time with a 28-0 lead.

The Eagles were able to score in the third by converting two fourth down plays. The second was a pass that appeared to skip off the grass, but was called a catch. On first and ten from the Tiger 25, Detrick got a sack for the Tigers setting up a second and 15 from the 30 yard line. The Eagles threw a 30 yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7.

The Eagles scored with 11 minutes left in the game on a five yard run, the Tigers blocked the extra point and led 28-13. The Eagles attempted an onside kick but were called off sides on the play. They opted to kick it deep after the penalty, but Osborne returned it to the CHCA 43 yard line. Carson Bey took a keeper 38 yards to put the Tigers up 35-13.

The Eagles scored one last time on a 44 yard touchdown pass. An attempted two point conversion failed and the Tigers held a 35-19 lead that they would hold.

The Tigers travel to Cincinnati to play the Roger Bacon Spartans next Saturday night at 7 pm. The Spartans are led by LSU commit Corey Kiner who had 1296 yards and 26 touchdowns in six regular season games. Kiner has only played in the fourth quarter in one game this year.

Versailles Tigers’ quarterback, Carson Bey. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Carson-Bey-.jpg Versailles Tigers’ quarterback, Carson Bey. Chuck Runner | Darke County Media