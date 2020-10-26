Ansonia cross country performs well at Districts

CEDARVILLE – The Ansonia Tigers capped off their 2020 Cross Country season with a gritty performance at the District Championships in Cedarville this past weekend.

“I was very pleased with our kids’ results today,” said Ansonia head cross country coach, Jason Wright. “It was a very fitting way to bring to a close a great year for these runners.”

“We have enjoyed so many blessings this season. We’ve seen countless PR’s, numerous 1st place finishes, a conference championship and an all conference performance, and now a regional qualifier. And not to take anything away from what our kids have done this season, but to be honest, I am most proud of the tools that our runners have demonstrated over the course of the season.”

“Determination, hard work, perseverance, commitment, these qualities are what really matter,” Coach Wright continued. “I know our kids will be successful in whatever they pursue because they are developing the skills they will need in the future. God invites us to use these gifts to better those around us and I am confident our student-athletes will do just that.”

The Ansonia Tigers High School boys earned a ninth place finish.

Andrew Thornhill 19.15 PR

Matthew Barga 19.17 PR

Cody Williams 19.31 PR

Chad Millikin 20.02

Ian Brown 20.47

Kyle Thornhill 20.51

Matthew Lee 21.21 PR

“Our boys did a great job today,” Wright stated. “Our lead runners all had PR’s and helped to really pull the rest of the team up with them. Overall, placing 9th at a race like this, with this kind of competition, is a solid run. We have, arguably, one of the strongest cross country districts around for Division III. So the guys really did a great job hanging tough with outstanding competition coming from many of the great cross country programs in the area.”

The Ansonia High School girls placed fifth on the day.

Peyton Billenstein 20.33 PR [8th place overall / advances to Regionals]

Mariah Troutwine 22.38 PR

Kierra Reichert 23.12

Lydia Snyder 24.53

Annie Bubeck 24.56

Alliyah Hall 25.09

Meghan Brown 25.13

HSG team placed 5th

“I was so proud of our ladies today,” Coach Wright said. “A fifth place finish, Peyton getting eighth place overall and moving on to Regionals, just a great day. These girls have really enjoyed a lot of success this year.”

“Peyton did a great job of settling in with a great group from the onset of the race, and really, she didn’t waiver to the finish,” added Wright. “She has a toughness and a drive that you rarely see in kids these days. To really be an outstanding cross country runner, you can’t be afraid to run in pain. Peyton has learned to really master that concept and push through irregardless of what the course may throw at her.”

Peyton Billenstein [Fr] will be moving on to compete at the Regional Championship at Troy High School this coming Saturday, October 31st. That race is set to begin at 10 am.

