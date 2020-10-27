Arcanum earns 3-0 win over Greenview

BROOKVILLE – The Arcanum Lady Trojans volleyball team earned a 3-0 OHSAA DIII tournament win over the Greenview Lady Rams.

“I was very proud of my team tonight,” said Arcanum coach, Macey O’Dell. “They came out ready to play, they came out firing, they were very energetic all night. That’s what we talked about all week.”

The Lady Trojans took an early 5-1 first set lead before the Lady Rams rebounded to knot the score at 16-16 bringing a timeout from the Arcanum bench.

Arcanum used a 9-3 run to close out scoring and take a 1-0 lead with a 25-19 win.

A 3-3 tie to open set No. 2 was as close as the Lady Rams would get with the Arcanum stretching its lead to 9 points at 19-10 on its way to a 25-21 second set win.

Set No. 3 had the Lady Trojans opening with a 9-2 advantage only to have the Lady Rams battle back and even the score at 19-19 with Arcanum going to the bench for a timeout.

A final tie at 20-20 was the best Fairlawn had with Taylor Gray going to the Arcanum serving line to give the Lady Trojans a 25-23 win and advance in tournament play.

“I thought the team did a great job of staying positive tonight,” O’Dell said following the match. “Everybody was working hard.”

Taylor Gray had a big night with huge kills at both end of the net while Ellie Fout was setting the table and blocking and Mollie Ericksen was playing a stong back row for the Lady Trojans bringing praise from Coach O’Dell.

“Taylor (junior) is a very good, smart hitter,” noted O’Dell. “We look to her a lot for multiple kills – she really came through tonight.”

“Ellie (junior) sets the table,” Coach O’Dell said. “She gets a lot of blocks up – she is a very great player.”

“Mollie (sophomore) is all over the place – she doesn’t let anything hit the ground,” stated O’Dell. “She is very quick and works her tail off back there for us.”

Taylor Gray drills an Arcanum kill in the Lady Trojans tournament win over the Greenview Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Taylor-Gray-finish-1-1.jpg Taylor Gray drills an Arcanum kill in the Lady Trojans tournament win over the Greenview Lady Rams. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Hannah Smith goes strong to the net in the Lady Trojans tournament win over Greenview. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Hannah-Smith-1-1.jpg Hannah Smith goes strong to the net in the Lady Trojans tournament win over Greenview. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Arcanum’s Maddy Byrne nails a spike for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Maddy-Byrne-1-1.jpg Arcanum’s Maddy Byrne nails a spike for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Mollie Ericksen makes a set for Arcanum in tournament win over the Greenview Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Mollie-Ericksen-1-1.jpg Mollie Ericksen makes a set for Arcanum in tournament win over the Greenview Lady Rams. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Peyton Garbig looks on as Ellie Fout gets a dig for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Peyton-Garbig-Ellie-Fout-1.jpg Peyton Garbig looks on as Ellie Fout gets a dig for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament play. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Taylor Gray gets a clean block for the Lady Trojans in the teams OHSAA DIII tournament win over Greenview. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Taylor-Gray-block-1-1.jpg Taylor Gray gets a clean block for the Lady Trojans in the teams OHSAA DIII tournament win over Greenview. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Arcanum Lady Trojans defeat the Greeview Lady Rams in straight sets to advance in OHSAA DIII tournament play.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

