Lady Jets fall to Jackson Center

TROY – The No. 6 seed Franklin Monroe Lady Jets dropped out of 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) tournament play with a 3-0 loss to the No. 3 seed Jackson Center Lady Tigers volleyball team.

The Lady Jets battled through a two week shutdown due to the world wide pandemic. Not only did the shutdown postpone all Franklin Monroe volleyball matches for two weeks, but the team was unable to practice during the same two week period.

The Jackson Center Lady Tigers took an early 4-0 set set one lead before Franklin Monroe battled back to grab a 7-6 advantatge in what proved to be the only lead of the night the Lady Jets would hold.

Jackson Center used 12 unanswered points to lead 18-7 on its way to a 25-9 win and go up 1-0 with a 25-9 first set victory.

Set No. 2 had the Lady Jets playing close, trailing 9-7 only to have the Jackson Center Lady Tigers close out scoring on a 16-6 run and lead 2-0 with a 25-13 second game win.

Franklin Monroe was looking at an 18-10 third set deficit before the fiesty Lady Jets battled back with a 5-1 scoring run to trail the Shelby County school 19-15 and face elimination from the 2020 tournament season. Jackson Center responded with 6 unanswered points to advance in OHSAA DIV tournament action with a 25-15 third set win bringing a close to the Lady Jets volleyball season.

The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets capped off a winning 2020 season with tournament wins over the Sidney Lehman Catholic Lady Cavaliers (25-21, 22-25, 25-16 and 15-8) and the Ansonia Lady Tigers (30-28, 27-25 and 25-14).

Stella Shellabarger gets set for a serve receive in the Lady Jets tournament match with Jackson Center. Chloe McGlinch goes to the net for a Lady Jets block in the team's OHSAA tournament match with Jackson Center. Madison Byers goes strong to the net for Franklin Monroe in the Lady Jets tournament match with the Lady Tigers. Matilda Earwood gets set for a block in the Lady Jets OHSAA tournament play. Franklin Monroe's Saie Bowser goes for a slam in the team's Tuesday night tournament match at Troy. Skylar Baughman tips a ball over the net for Franlin Monroe in the Lady Jets tournament match with the Jackson Center Lady Tigers.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

