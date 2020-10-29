GHS duo punch ticket to Regionals

CEDARVILLE – The Greenville Green Wave varsity cross country team competed in the OHSAA DII cross country race with the Lady Wave’s Isabelle Rammel and Tessa Fine advancing to Regionals with a good showing.

The district competition was the first time of the 2020 fall country season the Greenville runners faced non-Miami Valley League (MVL) competitionper MVL covid retulations.

Each division was spit innto two races to limit race size. The Lady Wave competed in the D2 B race.

“It was nice to see some new competitors,” said Greenville head varsity cross country coach, Stephanie Lind.

The Lady Wave finished fifth as a team with Isabelle Rammel advancing to Regionals. Tessa Fine puched her ticket to Regionals with an 11th place finish. The Lady Wave duo with compete Saturday, October 31 at Troy.

