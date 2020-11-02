Arcanum earns winning season

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans defeated the visiting Tri-County North Panthers 35-0 in a Thursday night football game that was played under heavy rains and windy conditions.

“It has been a long time since we have had back-to-back winning seasons,” Arcanum coach Jason Schondelmyer said of the team’s 6-4 season. “I told the seniors, they were part of the 2-8 season and they stuck it out, they continued.”

“I am super proud of those kids and I am super proud of our tradition here, building it back up, Arcanum and everybody else,” Schondelmyer continued. “I’m just tickled to death.”

The teams played a scoreless first quarter before the Trojans would get on the second quarter board with a 3 yard touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Ian Baker. Joe Beck’s PAT kick split the uprights giving the home team a 7-0 lead at 5:27 where the score would stand with the teams heading to the halftime break.

Arcanum made it a 14-0 third quarter score with a Schondelmyer 6 yard quarterback keeper and Beck hitting the PAT kick.

Schondelmyer made it back-to-back touchdown runs with an 11 yard score with 1:58 on the third quarter board upping the Trojans lead to 21-0 with Beck making good on the PAT kick but not before losing his footing on the muddy field.

“Really credit to our offensive line tonight, making holes and getting our running game going because we really felt like under these conditions we were going to have to go that route,” Schondelmyer said of the team’s offensive play. “It’s a credit to the offensive line tonight – they did a phenominal job.”

Schonelmyer connected with Brennen Troutwine on a 60 yard touchdown pass at 9:42 in the thrid period to give the Trojans a 28-0 lead with Beck’s extra point kick good.

With 5:31 on the fourth quarter clock Arcanum junior receiver Ian Baker set a new all-time total yards school receiving record pulling in a pass from Schondelmyer in the pouring rain.

“Ian Shake ‘n Bake Baker,” said Coach Schondelmyer. “He has done a great job. Here is a kid that never played football until a couple years ago. He had only played basketball and we were able to talk him into coming out on the field and playing and helping us out – boy has he helped us out. He’s made tremendous plays.”

Arcanum would get its final TD of the game and season with a Zade Shank 1 yard TD carry giving the home team a 34-0 lead. Trojans senior place kicker, Joe Beck made it a perfect 5-5 night splitting the uprights one final time to give Arcanum a 35-0 win to close out the season with a 6-4 record.

Coach Schondelmyer took time to reflect on the 2020 COVID pandemic season following the final game of the year.

“It’s amazing really, to think that we’re sitting here and we just finished week 10 is amazing,” Schondelmyer stated. “Our kids did a real good job with everything that we asked them, with masks and soscial distancing, with keeping their groups small when they were soscializing outside of football – so once again, it’s a credit to our kids and our community that we were able to get this accomplished.”

Arcanum picks up yardage in the team’s Thursday night win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Team-.jpg Arcanum picks up yardage in the team’s Thursday night win. Arcanum lines up for the PAT kick in the Trojans Thursday night win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Team-Extra-Point.jpg Arcanum lines up for the PAT kick in the Trojans Thursday night win over Tri-County North. Arcanum looks to the sideline for play in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Team-look-.jpg Arcanum looks to the sideline for play in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. Bryce Schondelmyer (44) carries for Arcanum in the teams final game of the 2020 season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Bryce-Schondelmyer-.jpg Bryce Schondelmyer (44) carries for Arcanum in the teams final game of the 2020 season. Bryce Schondelmyer carries for Arcanum in the Trojans 35-0 win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Bryce-Schondelmyer-1-1.jpg Bryce Schondelmyer carries for Arcanum in the Trojans 35-0 win over Tri-County North. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Bryce Schondelmyer drops back to pass for Arcanum in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Bryce-Schondelmyer-pass.jpg Bryce Schondelmyer drops back to pass for Arcanum in the Trojans win over Tri-County North. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Ian Baker makes a move following a Trojans catch in the team’s Thursday night win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Ian-Baker-.jpg Ian Baker makes a move following a Trojans catch in the team’s Thursday night win over Tri-County North. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Joe Beck splits the uprights to go 5-5 in extra point kicks in Arcanum’s win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Joe-Beck-.jpg Joe Beck splits the uprights to go 5-5 in extra point kicks in Arcanum’s win over Tri-County North. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Arcanum shuts out Tri-County North 35-0 to secure 6-4 winning season.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122