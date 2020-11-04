Greenville’s Rammel headed to State

GREENVILLE – Greenville senior, Isabelle Rammel is closing in on a successful four year varsity cross country varsity career for the Lady Wave and will be representing Greenville at State in cross country.

“Isabelle and I have been working towards this moment since she began running with us at Healthy Kids running series,” said Greenville head varsity cross country coach Stephanie Lind. “She has since been a mentor for this program and also volunteers her time at Riptide Run club. She is a great role model.”

“It is awesome to watch a great student earn her place in the state cross country meet,” said Greenville High School Principal Stanley Huges. “Greenville High School is very proud to support Isabelle and to have Isabelle as our representative this weekend. We couldn’t ask for a better student-athlete or person to be recognized for her accomplishments.”

Rammel’s high school career includes qualifying all four year for Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Regionals as well as earning the Wendy’s High school Heisman for Greenville City Schools.

“Isabelle works extremely hard at everything she does,” said Greenville head cross country coach Stephanie Lind. “She has a 33 Act score, 3.992 GPA and should have an associate’s degree by the time she graduates high school. She plans to study pre-law in college.”

By the numbers, Rammel qualified for regionals her freshman season 5k with a PR 20:22, her sophomore season with a PR of 19:35, a PR 19:19 her junior year and to date this year, the Greenville senior comes in with an impressive 19:10.

Her sophomore year, Rammel qualified for State, earned academic All-Ohio and placed 61st in the State meet.

Last year, she finished 14th at Regionals missing out on a trip to State after she collapsed near the finish line allowing two girls to get past her in the final 50 meters of the race.

“This year we are headed back to State with the hope of breaking the long standing school record and a top 20 finish and All-Ohio Recognition,” Coach Lind concluded.

Greenville's Isabelle Rammel headed to State to compete in OHSAA State cross country meet.

By Gaylen Blosser

