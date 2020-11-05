Walker serves as GHS Grand Marshal

GREENVILLE – The owner of the local Double M Diner in downtown Greenville, Shellie Walker was honored as Greenville High School’s 2020-2021 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.

“It’s an honor,” said Walker. “I don’t feel like I deserve it because I don’t do what I do to get recognized. I just do it because that’s what I want to do and believe I should do to give back to the student athletes and community.”

Double M Diner has provided meals for Green Wave basketball teams for many years as well as some of the school’s large varsity football game meals.

“To provide a meal for the student athletes,” Shellie said of her reason for supplying many GHS pre-game meals. “They deserve it, they work hard for their sport.”

Shellie has been the owner of the popular Double M Diner for the past eight years, a local diner that was started 13 years ago by her mother Marcella Murphy.

The special honor is selected by the GHS student council members representing grades 9-12 who are asked to nominate someone they would like to see serve as the Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.

Walker was accompanied by husband, Chet Walker, owner of Walker Construction at Friday night’s Homecoming ceremony and football game as the Grand Marshal was introduced to the Harmon Field crowd.

“It was different – I have never done that before,” Walker said of her introduction and walk across the football field. “That really made me think watching those kids (Homecoming Court) walk ahead of us that I watched grow up their whole lives and now they are young adults. It was really nice.”

Shellie and Chet are the parents of Noah and Brittni Walker.

Noah, a 2019 GHS alumi holds the Green Wave boys varsity basketball single season 3-point shooting record and single game 3-point mark. Noah currently plays college ball for the Heidelberg University men’s basketball program.

Brittni, a Greenville senior, played junior high volleyball, is a member of the student council and nominated her mother for Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.

“I want to thank Brittni for nominating me,” stated Walker.

“It was very surprising,” Shellie concluded. “Thanks to all the kids, coaches, athletes, school board, school foundation, athletic booster, administration – everyone.”

Greenville’s Shellie Walker, owner of the Double M Diner waits for the GHS Homecoming festivities to begin. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Shellie-Walker-c.jpg Greenville’s Shellie Walker, owner of the Double M Diner waits for the GHS Homecoming festivities to begin. Greenville alum, Shellie Walker is introduded to the Green Wave Homecoming crowd along with her husband Chet Walker. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_aShellie-Walker-a-.jpg Greenville alum, Shellie Walker is introduded to the Green Wave Homecoming crowd along with her husband Chet Walker. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Shellie Walker at her Double M Diner in downtown Greenville that has provided free athlete pregame meals for many years. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Shellie-Walker-Double-M-Diner.jpg Shellie Walker at her Double M Diner in downtown Greenville that has provided free athlete pregame meals for many years. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

