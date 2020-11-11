Lady Wave scrimmage well with Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave basketball program hosted the Xenia Lady Buccaneers to a pre-season scrimmage with the varsity going 3-1 and the JV squad finishing at 2-2 on the night.

“I’m excited to see how this group all comes together,” said Greenville head varsity basketball coach, Rachael Kerns.

The Lady Wave varsity team has a new look with the graduation of several key players from the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“We had a lot of really good seniors last year,” Kerns stated. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming in but the group that we put out there tonight surpassed any expectations I had for them.”

The varsity team defeated Xenia 10-6 in the opening 10 minute scrimmage and followed up with a 16-3 victory in the second 10 minutes of the night.

Coach Kerns weighed in on her thoughts of a Lady Wave rebuilding season or just another season.

“Sometimes I look at it as to what we lost out there and it absolutely is a rebuilding year,” said Kerns, “but sometimes I look out there and I have four girls on the court that have been playing for a while.”

“I think we are going to have moments where we are really young,” Kerns added, “and then I have moments where we know what we are doing.”

The Lady Wave JV squad took the court next and came away with a 5-0 shutout win.

Back on the court, the varsity squad dropped an 8-12 period before rebounding for a 9-4 win to close out the night with a 3-1 record.

The JV followed with three the 10 minute segments winning the first 8-1 and dropping the final two by a point each, 7-8 and 4-5.

A member of the Miami Valley League (MVL), the Lady Wave will play two regular season games against each of the teams. The Miami side of the conference includes Piqua, Tippecanoe, Troy Butler and Greenville.

The Valley side includes Stebbins, Fairborn, Sidney, West Carrollton and Xenia.

“On the other side, Sidney is going to be good,” noted Coach Kerns. “Sidney was young last year, they basically have everyone coming back, they are going to be real tough, they play a real nice up-temp game.”

“On our side you always have your Tipp (Tippecanoe) and this is the year for Butler to be really good,” Kerns added. “I am anxious to see what they put together and Troy has one of the best players if not the best player in the league on their team so we’ll have a battle every game we play but there is no reason we don’t compete with just about anybody.”

Lady Wave sophomore Minaxi Pandey drives to the hoop for Greenville in Tuesday night home scrimmage. Nyesha Wright drives the baseline for the Lady Wave in Tuesday night scrimmage action. Greenville sophomore Skylar Fletcher scores for the Lady Wave in varsity scrimmage with Xenia. Greenville's Skylar Fletcher drives to the basket for the Lady Wave in preseason action with Xenia. Abbie Yoder scores for the Lady Wave in scrimmage with the Xenia Lady Buccaneers. Abbie Yoder looks to shoot in the paint for the Lady Wave. Nyesha Wright looks to pass for the Lady Wave in preseason scrimmage with the Lady Buccaneers. Libby McKinney brings the ball upcourt for the Lady Wave in preseason scrimmage. Greenville's Lilly Hayes battles for a rebound in scrimmage matchup with Xenia.

