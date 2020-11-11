Boys Bowlers Focused on a MAC Repeat

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tiger boys bowling team is looking for success in 2020-21 season. “With 26 boys on the team this year this is the largest team we’ve ever had,” said Coach Phlipot. “They have all been working hard in practice over the last couple weeks.”

The Senior class includes Tyler Gehret, Sam Bensmen, Jordan Cordonnier and Drew Cotner. “These seniors are looking forward to having a successful Senior season and they will be the leaders of the team,” said Coach Phlipot.

The Junior class this year includes Jay Mumaw, Landon Henry, Matthew Francis, Owen Gehret, Jayden Groff, Justin Heitkamp, Derek Morris, Dean Pohl, Colin Roll, Owen Francis, Kobe Petitjean and Zach Watren.

There are several sophomores including Mitchell Bey, Ryan Pohl, Brayden Henry, and Noah Covult. Finally, Alex Dircksen, Colton Groff, Trevor Luthman, Jacob Mescher, Kaden Miller, and Jacob Ruhenkamp, round out the team as the incoming Freshmen.

“Due to OHSAA guidelines for 2020-2021 season we can only dress six varsity and six JV bowlers per match,” said Coach Phlipot. “This will make it very tough to get boys into matches. We will do our best to get every boy an opportunity to bowl in a match. I was able to schedule a few freshmen only matches adding an opportunity to the youngest on our team.”

“With the boys falling short of a return to the state bowling tournament last year they know what they have to do to get back there. With so many numbers I think the boys will work hard at every practice and push for improvement to earn their spot on the Varsity squad.”

“I am excited to see how this team will evolve. I have explained to them early on there will be some bouncing back and forth from JV to Varsity throughout the season. Our focus will remain on jiving as a team and understanding how to work together.”

“The conference this year continues to bring tough competition,” concluded Coach Philpot. “Coldwater, New Bremen and Ft Recovery will all bowl with a strong team.”

To follow the Tigers stats and standings throughout the bowling season go to www.WOHSBC.com

