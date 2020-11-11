Lady Tigers Bowlers are Solid at Single’s Tournament in Minster

MINSTER – The bowling season for the MAC kicked off on November 8th at Minster’s Community Lanes with a Single’s tournament. There was a field of 48 bowers, 11 of these being Versailles Lady Tigers bowlers.

The tournament format included each bowler bowling two games and then cutting to the top 28 overall scores; then the top 20 bowlers bowled one more game with the top four bowling head to head.

The Lady Tigers had four of the 11 make the first cut including Senior Morgan Rinderle, Junior Mallory York and Sophomores Payton Groff and Asheleigh Shimp.

Mallory York just missed making the cut to the top four for match play by one pin. Overall the Lady Tigers finishers: 5th place Mallory York (201, 136, 186), 17th place AsheleighShimp (132, 178, 126), 18th place Payton Groff (126,138,144), 19th place Morgan Rinderle (146,123,194) and just under the cut were 32nd place Autumn Petitjean (95, 124), 33rd place Cora Trissell (102, 111), 34th place Emma Billenstein (98, 114) 36th place Ariel Swerlein (89. 106), 37th place Samantha Yerick 88, 90), 38th place Megan Mangen (87, 88) and Carlie Gehret 39th place (71,75)

“I know we had some low scores, but we are a young team with only 3 of the 11 girls ever bowling in a tournament before. I am incredibly happy with the way the girls bowled today,” said Coach Phlipot. “This was a good learning experience for the younger girls. All the girls improved on their scores from the first game to second game. That shows focus and learning as they were bowling.”