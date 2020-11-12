Bradford’s Daugherty signs with Bluffton

BRADFORD – Olivia Daugherty, the daughter of Bob and Sarah Daugherty has committed to run Cross Country and Track at Bluffton University.

Olivia is a four year letter winner for Bradford XC, and three year letter winner for track. She was part of the 2018 CCC Championship team that went on to be District Runners Up and qualify for state. Olivia placed 3rd in the 3200 and was part of the 4×800 team that placed 2nd in the 2018 CCC Track Meet. Livy had this to say about her coaches,

“I would like to thank Coach Grillot, Coach Beachler, Coach Schwieterman, and my dad for pushing me everyday at practice and at meets. I would not be competing at the collegiate level if it were not for them and I would not be the runner I am today. I would also like to thank my family for always being there for me and supporting me throughout my career”

When asked, why Bluffton, she said, “I chose Bluffton because as soon as I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home and the more I visited, the more comfortable I felt. I clicked really well with Coach Wells and the rest of the team and that solidified my decision. I’m looking forward to seeing how much more I can grow as an athlete,” Olivia will also be the second member of her family to attend Bluffton, as her father is a 1998 graduate.

Olivia is the epitome of a student athlete. She takes CCP classes through Edison and spends lots of time in the Bradford building volunteering in the athletic department and front office.

We at Bradford are very proud of Livy and cannot wait to see her transition from a Bradford Railroader to a Bluffton Beaver!

The Bradford Lady Railroaders Olivia Daugherty signs to run cross country for Bluffton University. (Front L-R) Bob Daugherty (father), Olivia Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty (mother) andLogan Daugherty (brother) (Back L-R) Rob Grillot (XC Head Coach), Brian Schwieterman (Head Track Coach) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_Olivia-9.jpg The Bradford Lady Railroaders Olivia Daugherty signs to run cross country for Bluffton University. (Front L-R) Bob Daugherty (father), Olivia Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty (mother) andLogan Daugherty (brother) (Back L-R) Rob Grillot (XC Head Coach), Brian Schwieterman (Head Track Coach) Dalton Reck | Darke County Media Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty signs to run cross country for Bluffton University. (Front L-R) Bob Daugherty (father), Olivia Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty (mother) andLogan Daugherty (brother). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_Olivia-5.jpg Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty signs to run cross country for Bluffton University. (Front L-R) Bob Daugherty (father), Olivia Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty (mother) andLogan Daugherty (brother). Dalton Reck | Darke County Media