Lady Blackhawks look to improve

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team is coming off a 3-20 season last year while graduating one senior, Kya Lavy. On a positive note they also return coach Gwen Bergman for her second seasonafter having a year of kids playing in her system.

“We have 6 girls returning who saw a lot of action last year. I hope that experience improves their confidence this year. The girls have been working on playing more up-tempo and I love the effort they are putting in so far. We are going to play every game like it’s our last and try to find the positives in all scenarios,” Bergman said.

Returning are four seniors; Taylor Stachler, Leah Scholl, Emily Scholl and Ellie Reichard.

Taylor Stachler is a 5’8” forward and led the team in rebounds last year with 7 boards a night while scoring 6.61 PPG.

Leah Scholl is a 5’3” guard and averaged 5.83 PPG and was key in helping the Hawks get into their offense.

Emily Scholl is 5’6” guard and will be looking to expand her role this year at the varsity level.

Ellie Reichard is a 5’6” guard and will also be called upon to give them depth at that position.

There are four juniors on the team Mattie Hiestand a 5’5” guard who led the team in scoring with 7.13 PP and had 2.3 steals a game. Kennedy Stachler is 5’4” guard and Madi Townsend a 5’7” center, both will start for the Hawks this year. Alison Byram is a 5’7” forward.

Two sophomores are on the team they are Jocelyn Hoggatt a 5’8” guard and Gabby Elizondo a 5’7” center.

Coach Bergman had the girls playing at a higher level toward the end of the season last year and is looking to improve on that this year.

“Our goal hasn’t changed from the previous season – we want to get better each game while working on improving our skills and knowledge by doing the little things well.” Bergman stated.

“The Cross County Conference is going to be competitive but I see Tri-Village and Arcanum at the top due to the number of returning athletes and how they finished at the top last season.” Bergman concluded.

The 2020-2021 Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks varsity basketball team and coaching staff. MV Lady Blackhawks head varsity basketball coach, Gwen Bergman. Lady Blackhawks senior varsity basketball players for the 2020-2021 season.